Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Topeka Capital-Journal

    Former Topekan artist whose song was featured on Netflix 'Umbrella Academy' dies at 88

    By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal,

    2 days ago

    Former Topekan Jerry Dycke, a 1960s recording artist for Memphis-based Sun Records who gained many new fans over the past two years after one of his songs appeared on a Netflix TV series, has died.

    Dycke, 88, of Fort Myers, Florida, died Oct. 11 in Jackson, Mississippi, after suffering a stroke, said his former songwriting partner, Larry Habluetzel.

    Habluetzel said Dycke was visiting Mississippi to bury the ashes of his wife — Brenda Dycke , who died in March 2023 — with those of her parents. Dycke was accompanied by his fiancee, Katherine LeBlanc, who was at his side when he died.

    Habluetzel wrote lyrics for songs that included "Come In Mr. Lonely,” a sad ballad released in 1968 as the “B” side of a single Dycke recorded for Sun Records. That single, a remake of a Bobby Darin song called “Things,” wasn’t a hit.

    But “Come In Mr. Lonely" has been streamed more than 1.6 million times, including more than 1.2 million times on Spotify , since being featured in 2022 on an episode of the Netflix superhero series, "The Umbrella Academy."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TwCKA_0wGohyY800

    Dycke recorded for company that had recorded Elvis Presley

    An Auburn native who sang, wrote songs and played keyboards, Dycke told The Capital-Journal in 2023 he was living in Topeka and working as an innkeeper when he signed a contract in 1967 to record for Sun Records.

    That company's owner, Sam Phillips, had previously discovered singing stars Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison and Carl Perkins.

    Dycke later left Sun Records and recorded for Nashville-based MCA Churchill. He moved away from Topeka in 1971, and had lived since 1975 in Fort Myers.

    Dycke never became a big star, but his website says he recorded some successful singles and enjoyed a long musical career in which he received numerous honors.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pc6QP_0wGohyY800

    'Come In Mr. Lonely' got lots of company

    Dycke said last year he felt thrilled and surprised to learn in 2022 that he was suddenly getting thousands of viewings on the YouTube page he created more than a decade earlier of his video featuring "Come In Mr. Lonely."

    Dycke learned his song had been played as part of the eighth episode of the third season of "The Umbrella Academy."

    The song appears in "Wedding at the End of the World," an episode in which a character named "Number Five" — played by Aidan Gallagher — drunkenly sings onstage along with the first part of Dycke's recording.

    Dycke told The Capital-Journal last year he wasn't "getting rich" off the song, because streaming services don't pay much, but he was getting a check every three months totaling $500 to $600.

    He said he found it satisfying to know his song was being enjoyed by so many people after going unnoticed for so long.

    "Better late than never," he said.

    Habluetzel said "Come In Mr. Lonely" was also part of the soundtrack for a 2017 film called " A Crooked Somebody ;" part of the soundtrack for a 2021 film called "Jockey;" and appeared in the Paramount Plus series "Joe Pickett ," which aired from 2021 to 2023.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O0g3R_0wGohyY800

    Here's why Jerry Dycke's name has had several spellings over the years

    Dycke's name was "Dyche" when he lived in Topeka, he told The Capital-Journal last year.

    He said that after he joined Sun Records, Phillips changed his name spelling to "Jerry Dyke," saying he needed to have a name that was easy for DJs to pronounce.

    Dycke then found himself having trouble getting banks to cash and deposit checks that said "Jerry Dyke." So after leaving Sun, he changed the spelling to the current "Dycke." He said he had no trouble getting checks cashed and deposited after that, because "h" and "k" look pretty similar.

    Dycke's ashes are to be buried at Auburn

    Habluetzel said that as Dycke was on his deathbed, he asked LeBlanc to play "Come in Mr. Lonely" for him.

    Habluetzel felt honored to hear that, he said.

    Dycke was cremated, and plans call for his ashes to be buried at Auburn Cemetery near those of his family.

    A celebration of life is planned but hasn't been scheduled.

    Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

    This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Former Topekan artist whose song was featured on Netflix 'Umbrella Academy' dies at 88

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    Two Men Indicted for Defrauding DoorDash in $1 Million Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Carnival Revealed a New Loyalty Gift for Platinum and Diamond Guests, And People Aren't Thrilled
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Connie Mason Michaelis: Why women don't retire (really)
    The Topeka Capital-Journal2 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Cruise Passenger on Taylor Swift-Themed Cruise Missing After Going Overboard
    J. Souza15 hours ago
    Local Pup Searching For New Home After Former Owners Decide Lifestyle Does Not Match
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy