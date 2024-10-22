Former Topekan artist whose song was featured on Netflix 'Umbrella Academy' dies at 88

Former Topekan Jerry Dycke, a 1960s recording artist for Memphis-based Sun Records who gained many new fans over the past two years after one of his songs appeared on a Netflix TV series, has died.

Dycke, 88, of Fort Myers, Florida, died Oct. 11 in Jackson, Mississippi, after suffering a stroke, said his former songwriting partner, Larry Habluetzel.

Habluetzel said Dycke was visiting Mississippi to bury the ashes of his wife — Brenda Dycke , who died in March 2023 — with those of her parents. Dycke was accompanied by his fiancee, Katherine LeBlanc, who was at his side when he died.

Habluetzel wrote lyrics for songs that included "Come In Mr. Lonely,” a sad ballad released in 1968 as the “B” side of a single Dycke recorded for Sun Records. That single, a remake of a Bobby Darin song called “Things,” wasn’t a hit.

But “Come In Mr. Lonely" has been streamed more than 1.6 million times, including more than 1.2 million times on Spotify , since being featured in 2022 on an episode of the Netflix superhero series, "The Umbrella Academy."

Dycke recorded for company that had recorded Elvis Presley

An Auburn native who sang, wrote songs and played keyboards, Dycke told The Capital-Journal in 2023 he was living in Topeka and working as an innkeeper when he signed a contract in 1967 to record for Sun Records.

That company's owner, Sam Phillips, had previously discovered singing stars Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison and Carl Perkins.

Dycke later left Sun Records and recorded for Nashville-based MCA Churchill. He moved away from Topeka in 1971, and had lived since 1975 in Fort Myers.

Dycke never became a big star, but his website says he recorded some successful singles and enjoyed a long musical career in which he received numerous honors.

'Come In Mr. Lonely' got lots of company

Dycke said last year he felt thrilled and surprised to learn in 2022 that he was suddenly getting thousands of viewings on the YouTube page he created more than a decade earlier of his video featuring "Come In Mr. Lonely."

Dycke learned his song had been played as part of the eighth episode of the third season of "The Umbrella Academy."

The song appears in "Wedding at the End of the World," an episode in which a character named "Number Five" — played by Aidan Gallagher — drunkenly sings onstage along with the first part of Dycke's recording.

Dycke told The Capital-Journal last year he wasn't "getting rich" off the song, because streaming services don't pay much, but he was getting a check every three months totaling $500 to $600.

He said he found it satisfying to know his song was being enjoyed by so many people after going unnoticed for so long.

"Better late than never," he said.

Habluetzel said "Come In Mr. Lonely" was also part of the soundtrack for a 2017 film called " A Crooked Somebody ;" part of the soundtrack for a 2021 film called "Jockey;" and appeared in the Paramount Plus series "Joe Pickett ," which aired from 2021 to 2023.

Here's why Jerry Dycke's name has had several spellings over the years

Dycke's name was "Dyche" when he lived in Topeka, he told The Capital-Journal last year.

He said that after he joined Sun Records, Phillips changed his name spelling to "Jerry Dyke," saying he needed to have a name that was easy for DJs to pronounce.

Dycke then found himself having trouble getting banks to cash and deposit checks that said "Jerry Dyke." So after leaving Sun, he changed the spelling to the current "Dycke." He said he had no trouble getting checks cashed and deposited after that, because "h" and "k" look pretty similar.

Dycke's ashes are to be buried at Auburn

Habluetzel said that as Dycke was on his deathbed, he asked LeBlanc to play "Come in Mr. Lonely" for him.

Habluetzel felt honored to hear that, he said.

Dycke was cremated, and plans call for his ashes to be buried at Auburn Cemetery near those of his family.

A celebration of life is planned but hasn't been scheduled.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Former Topekan artist whose song was featured on Netflix 'Umbrella Academy' dies at 88