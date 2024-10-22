Open in App
    Connie Mason Michaelis: Why women don't retire (really)

    By Connie Mason Michaelis,

    2 days ago

    I was reading a fascinating article in a Substack by Anne Helen Peterson. It was titled “What Makes Women Clean.” I have a love-hate relationship with cleaning. I love my house clean; I hate cleaning. Ms. Peterson has a great deal to say about our culture and what it says to women about their “duty” to keep a spotless home. Some women simply ignore the pressure, and others suffer under the tyranny of a dust cloth. Someone even said — incorrectly — that the Bible commanded that “Cleanliness is next to godliness.”

    The article discusses a study by the Gender Equity Policy Institute that released a new analysis of the 2022 Time Use Survey administered by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The survey asked respondents where and how they worked, how much time they allocated to child care and/or domestic tasks, and how many hours they dedicated to leisure.

    Now, I will let each reader guess which group, among both working men and women, does more housekeeping, childcare, and domestic tasks. It doesn’t really take a massive survey to answer that question. Now, I realize this is particularly true for my generation. We were actually called “housewives.” I don’t ever remember marrying a house.

    But when I combine this topic with the conversation about the perils of retirement, it adds an interesting viewpoint. I think women generally do not struggle with the idea of retirement like men do. I rarely hear of a woman who suddenly drops dead after retiring from a full-time career. But we hear about that fairly often when it comes to men. Studies show a correlation between retirement and mortality rates, but at the same time, women seem to adjust to retirement better than men. The question is, why?

    One reason, which may be minor, is that the common expression, “A woman’s work is never done,” is true. Call me a whiner, but while I love continuing my work as an author, blogger, and contributor to healthy aging, I want to retire from housekeeping, cooking, and other domestic chores.

    Before I get in trouble, I have a very helpful husband. He’s dealing with the reality of retirement from his career, and it is traumatic. He has loved his work and is struggling with what he will do with his time. I do not want to be disrespectful about this, but I have some suggestions.

    I constantly preach about the importance of maintaining a good attitude as we age, but this is a challenge for me. I imagine many women would agree that our work is never done. The same dirty underwear, same food prep and meal planning, same dust keeps coming back. One of my favorite comedians, Joan Rivers, was famous for telling women, “I hate housework. You make the beds, you wash the dishes, and six months later, you have to start all over again.” This article may not be popular with some people, but I’m just telling it from my point of view. My only consolation is that maybe housework is why women live longer. They are never left without something to do in the morning!

    Find Connie's book, "Daily Cures: Wisdom for Healthy Aging," at www.justnowoldenough.com .

    This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Connie Mason Michaelis: Why women don't retire (really)

