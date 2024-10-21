Open in App
    Looking to trunk-or-treat in Topeka? Here are 9 events between now and Halloween

    By Stacey Saldanha-Olson, Topeka Capital-Journal,

    2 days ago

    Strap on your children's fairy wings or grab their witches broom because it's Halloween season and there's plenty of trunk-or-treating to do.

    Sgt. Mike Burns, of the Topeka Police Department, said trunk-or-treating has become popular because of the safety it brings.

    "So, this is just another opportunity for parents to make good decisions when I it comes to the best environment for their kids to trunk or treat," Burns said. "And with the expansions of trunk-or-treating, it really does give opportunities for organizations to be able to host a safe environment and also do it earlier than actual Halloween night so there is greater exposure there."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nrB7s_0wFLEc2t00

    Where to trunk-or-treat in Topeka

    Just like many other churches, stores and organizations, Topeka police will host its annual trunk-or-treat event 6-8 p.m. Halloween night. This will be its ninth year hosting a trunk-or-treating event.

    The police station is inviting people come come down dressed in their Halloween best to get some candy. Burns said to make sure the costumes are appropriate since this is a family friendly event.

    "Let's just make it all appropriate," Burns said. "That's all I ask is that it's appropriate costumes."

    Another event returning this year is the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District's annual Trunk-or-Treat from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 26. This year, NOTO is hitting record highs for participants with at least 23 businesses participating.

    Event planner DeAna Morrison said trunk-or-treating isn't just for the kids and parents and other adults are encourages to dress up and come to the district.

    "We don't limit to kids," Morrison said. "We try to get the parents involved and stuff, too, because it's fun for everybody."

    Following is a list of trunk-or-treating events hosted by Topeka churches:

    • Christ Lutheran Church, 3509 S.W. Burlingame Road, is hosting its trunk-or-treating event from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 26.
    • Downtown Topeka churches are collectively hosting an event from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 27 at 600 S.W. Topeka Blvd.
    • Community Church, 1819 S.W. 21st St., is hosting its event from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 27 in its parking lot.

    Below is a list of trunk-or-treating events hosted by Topeka businesses and organizations:

    • The YMCA is hosting its third annual event 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23 at 3635 S.W. Chelsea Drive.
    • Papan's Landing Senior Center, 619 N.W. Paramore St., is hosting its indoor event from 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 25.
    • Ad Astra Junior Roller Derby team is hosting its event from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 27 at 815 S.W. Fairlawn Road.
    • Big Brothers Big Sisters is hosting an event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at 2348 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

    This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Looking to trunk-or-treat in Topeka? Here are 9 events between now and Halloween

