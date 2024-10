What's the most popular Halloween candy in Kansas? What we found.

As you prepare this month with costume picking, hanging skeletons or carving pumpkins, you may be curious about what kind of candy to buy when getting ready for Halloween.

Whether it's a mixed bag, king-size chocolate bars or even your own unique treat, such as popcorn or caramel apples, it's probably somebody's favorite.

Candystore.com , a site with a wide variety of candy that ships in bulk for all occasions, conducted a state-by-state study that shows rankings of exactly what’s popular. The study said the information will allow you to shop confidently — or at least know what candy the cool houses are handing out.

What is Kansas top candy?

M&M's are the top candy bought in Kansas, according to candystore.com, with 266,137 pounds purchased through the site.

Sour Patch Kids ranked second place in Kansas for favorite candy, with 221,123 pounds sold.

Reese's Cups came in third, with 194,010 pounds sold.

What is the most popular Halloween Candy nationwide?

According to candystore.com, the most popular Halloween candy nationwide is M&M's.

Following M&M's the top 10 most popular Halloween candy nationwide are the following:

First: M&M's.

Second: Reese's Cups.

Third: Sour Patch Kids.

Fourth: Skittles.

Fifth: Starburst.

Sixth: Hot Tamales.

Seventh: Candy Corn.

Eighth: Hershey Kisses.

Ninth: Hershey Mini Bars.

10th: Butterfinger.

What were border states of Kansas favorite Halloween candy?

In states bordering Kansas, some had different candy favorites. The top favorites were the following:

Oklahoma: Butterfingers.

Missouri: Almond Joy.

Nebraska: Sour Patch Kids.

Colorado: Hershey Kisses.

