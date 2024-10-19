What channel is Kansas football vs Houston on today? Time, TV schedule to watch

LAWRENCE — Kansas football’s 2024 regular season will continue Saturday with a Big 12 Conference home game against Houston.

The Jayhawks (1-5, 0-3 in Big 12) are coming off of an open week. The Cougars (2-4, 1-2) are coming off on open week as well. It’s the first time these two sides will have met since Houston joined the league, but it hasn’t been long since the programs faced off overall.

Kansas is attempting to end a five-game losing streak. Houston is searching for another Big 12 victory. It’s the second game this season the Jayhawks will play at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas football vs Houston: Scouting report, prediction for Jayhawks’ Big 12 game

Here’s how fans can follow along and watch and stream the game:

What channel is Kansas vs Houston on today?

TV Channel: ESPN+

Livestream: ESPN+

The game between Kansas and Houston will be broadcast on ESPN+ during week eight of the 2024 college football season. Mark Neely will be on the call on play-by-play, Todd Doxzon will be an analyst, and Kelly Crull will be on the sideline. The game will be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas vs Houston time today

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Start time: 2:30 p.m. (CT)

Kansas will face Houston at 2:30 p.m. (CT) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas football 2024 schedule

Aug. 29: vs Lindenwood — Kansas won 48-3

Sept. 7: at Illinois — Kansas lost 23-17

Sept. 13: vs UNLV — Kansas lost 23-20

Sept. 21: at West Virginia — Kansas lost 32-28

Sept. 28: vs TCU — Kansas lost 38-27

Oct. 5: at Arizona State — Kansas lost 35-31

Oct. 19: vs Houston

Oct. 26: at Kansas State

Nov. 9: vs Iowa State

Nov. 16: at BYU

Nov. 23: vs Colorado

Nov. 30: at Baylor

Houston football 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: vs UNLV — Houston lost 27-7

Sept. 7: at Oklahoma — Houston lost 16-12

Sept. 14: vs Rice — Houston won 33-7

Sept. 21: at Cincinnati — Houston lost 34-0

Sept. 28: vs Iowa State — Houston lost 20-0

Oct. 4: at TCU — Houston won 30-19

Oct. 19: at Kansas

Oct. 26: vs Utah

Nov. 2: vs Kansas State

Nov. 15: at Arizona

Nov. 23: vs Baylor

Nov. 30: at BYU

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: What channel is Kansas football vs Houston on today? Time, TV schedule to watch