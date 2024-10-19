Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Topeka Capital-Journal

    What channel is Kansas football vs Houston on today? Time, TV schedule to watch

    By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal,

    2 days ago

    LAWRENCE — Kansas football’s 2024 regular season will continue Saturday with a Big 12 Conference home game against Houston.

    The Jayhawks (1-5, 0-3 in Big 12) are coming off of an open week. The Cougars (2-4, 1-2) are coming off on open week as well. It’s the first time these two sides will have met since Houston joined the league, but it hasn’t been long since the programs faced off overall.

    Kansas is attempting to end a five-game losing streak. Houston is searching for another Big 12 victory. It’s the second game this season the Jayhawks will play at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

    Kansas football vs Houston: Scouting report, prediction for Jayhawks’ Big 12 game

    Here’s how fans can follow along and watch and stream the game:

    What channel is Kansas vs Houston on today?

    TV Channel: ESPN+

    Livestream: ESPN+

    The game between Kansas and Houston will be broadcast on ESPN+ during week eight of the 2024 college football season. Mark Neely will be on the call on play-by-play, Todd Doxzon will be an analyst, and Kelly Crull will be on the sideline. The game will be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

    Kansas vs Houston time today

    Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

    Start time: 2:30 p.m. (CT)

    Kansas will face Houston at 2:30 p.m. (CT) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

    Kansas football 2024 schedule

    • Aug. 29: vs Lindenwood — Kansas won 48-3
    • Sept. 7: at Illinois — Kansas lost 23-17
    • Sept. 13: vs UNLV — Kansas lost 23-20
    • Sept. 21: at West Virginia — Kansas lost 32-28
    • Sept. 28: vs TCU — Kansas lost 38-27
    • Oct. 5: at Arizona State — Kansas lost 35-31
    • Oct. 19: vs Houston
    • Oct. 26: at Kansas State
    • Nov. 9: vs Iowa State
    • Nov. 16: at BYU
    • Nov. 23: vs Colorado
    • Nov. 30: at Baylor

    Houston football 2024 schedule

    • Aug. 31: vs UNLV — Houston lost 27-7
    • Sept. 7: at Oklahoma — Houston lost 16-12
    • Sept. 14: vs Rice — Houston won 33-7
    • Sept. 21: at Cincinnati — Houston lost 34-0
    • Sept. 28: vs Iowa State — Houston lost 20-0
    • Oct. 4: at TCU — Houston won 30-19
    • Oct. 19: at Kansas
    • Oct. 26: vs Utah
    • Nov. 2: vs Kansas State
    • Nov. 15: at Arizona
    • Nov. 23: vs Baylor
    • Nov. 30: at BYU

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJ9GY_0wDNzVUv00

    Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: What channel is Kansas football vs Houston on today? Time, TV schedule to watch

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Canceled TV Shows 2024: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
    Chicago Star Media26 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    The Suicide of Actress/Model Margaux Hemingway: 18 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch4 hours ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currentslast hour
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA18 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy