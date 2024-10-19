Topeka renews Neighborhood Revitalization Plan, with reduced 'at risk' area

A small portion of Topeka is no longer considered "at risk" of financial crisis.

The Topeka City Council unanimously renewed the Neighborhood Revitalization Plan with a small decrease in the property that is tax exempt.

The Neighborhood Revitalization Plan outlines areas of Topeka that are considered "at risk" and aren't charged full property tax prices. This is an intergovernmental effort that removes the taxes from all local entities, including the school districts and county.

What contribution has the Neighborhood Revitalization Plan made?

Since the plan's creation in 1995, roughly $515 million has been invested privately and $165 million has been invested into downtown Topeka.

Since 1996, the city has had $63.2 million in rebates paid.

Since 2006, about $34 million of new tax was generated and for every dollar rebated by the program, $8 was invested.

What are the changes to this new renewed Neighbor Revitalization Plan?

In the previous plan, the rebated property included 13.31 square miles, or 23% of the city.

This new plan would provide tax relief to 12.31 square miles, or 19% of the city.

The decrease is because one square mile of the city is no longer considered "at risk," according to city documents.

The Neighborhood Revitalization Plan area has shrunk because the neighborhood health score for East End NIA, Jefferson Square NIA, portions of Oakland and a portion of North Topeka West have all garnered higher neighborhood health scores in recent years.

“We have continued to see the direct, positive impact the Neighborhood Revitalization Plan has had on improving neighborhood health scores," planning and development director Rhiannon Friedman said. "The current program (2022–2024) covers 13.31 square miles, or 23% of the city, while the newly adopted plan for 2025–2027 will cover 12.31 square miles, or 19% of the city. As neighborhood health scores improve, the boundaries of the program are shrinking, which is a clear indicator of its success.

"Seeing these positive outcomes reassures us that the city’s efforts are making a real difference, and having data to track this progress is essential to ensuring continued improvement."

The intergovernmental agreements over this plan need to be completed by the end of the year, as the current plan expires Dec. 31.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka renews Neighborhood Revitalization Plan, with reduced 'at risk' area