Joseph Quinlan, a former Topeka physical therapy assistant, saw his license to do that type of work revoked Monday as a result of his having been convicted of a sex crime committed in 2021 in Pottawatomie County.

The Kansas Board of Healing Arts announced Tuesday it had revoked Quinlan's license to practice as a physical therapy assistant in Kansas, which it had suspended in May 2022.

"Continuation in practice would constitute an imminent danger to the public health and safety," the KBHA said.

Quinlan had been licensed as a physical therapy assistant since 2005, the KBHA said.

It provided documents telling of how Quinlan in October 2020 solicited a child to meet him at a secluded place, where he committed crimes that resulted in his pleading no contest and being convicted of taking indecent liberties with a child between the age of 14 to 16 in July 2021.

Specifically, the KBHA said, Quinlan met with the child in a cemetery and "engaged in oral and anal sex with the child."

A Pottawatomie County District Court judge on Oct. 5, 2021, sentenced Quinlan to 32 months in prison, then suspended that sentence and placed him on 36 months supervised probation, court records show.

Quinlan was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

As Quinlan’s conviction was classified as being sexually violent, he is subject to mandatory post-release supervision for the rest of his life, the KBHA said.

More: Will response to KU instructor 'shoot them' video chill faculty free speech?

Keishera Lately is the business reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. She can be reached at klately@cjonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @Lately_KT.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas Board of Healing Arts revokes license of Topekan convicted of a sex crime