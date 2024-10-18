Open in App
    • The Topeka Capital-Journal

    Kansas lawmakers discuss medical marijuana as feds consider changes

    By Jack Harvel, Topeka Capital-Journal,

    2 days ago

    The Kansas Special Committee on Medical Marijuana held its first of two meetings on Wednesday where lawmakers heard from law enforcement, health care officials and activists about a potential medical marijuana program in the state.

    Kansas has been unable to pass a medical marijuana bill despite the Kansas House passing a bill in 2021, which Senate leadership never brought to the floor for debate or a vote. No bill has passed either chamber since, while neighboring states have adopted more lenient policies on marijuana.

    One bill considered this year received a committee hearing, but it would've been the most restrictive program's in the country .

    Kansas is one of 10 states that hasn’t decriminalized marijuana or legalized medicinal or recreational use. This November, Nebraska voters will decide if the state legalizes medical use. If successful all four Kansas border states would have either recreational or medicinal marijuana programs.

    “If (Nebraska does) legalize marijuana, Kansas is going to be basically an island that's dry with no legal marijuana,” said Debbi Beavers, director of Alcoholic Beverage Control in Kansas.

    Why is Kansas considering medical marijuana now?

    Kansas lawmakers are approaching this issue as the federal government considers reclassifying marijuana as a schedule 3, rather than a schedule 1, drug. Schedule 1 drugs are considered to have no medicinal benefit and a high potential for abuse like heroin and LSD. Schedule 3 still have some potential for physical and psychological dependence like ketamine.

    If rescheduled it would open the door for more research, but it wouldn’t make it available. The Food and Drug Administration would have to approve marijuana products as a drug, which would be unlikely in the dried flower form it's typically sold at in dispensaries.

    Police oppose legalization of medical or recreational marijuana

    The representatives of three statewide law enforcement agencies opposed the implementation of a medical or recreational marijuana program. Representatives from the state Sheriffs Association, Peace Officers Association and Association of Chiefs of Police said legalization would pose a challenge to law enforcement.

    They raised questions about how modern marijuana dosages are several times stronger than what was available before legalization, products are marketed in ways that are attractive to children and that it could shield a black market marijuana trade.

    "When it passed, there were 8,000 grow operations that turned up in Oklahoma. Currently, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has shut down over 5,000 grows," said Scott Braun, president of the Kansas Sheriffs Association

    Lawmakers who are more sympathetic to a medical marijuana program pushed back, arguing that Oklahoma’s program was uniquely permissive in its granting of licenses to buy and grow marijuana.

    The Rutgers Center of Alcohol and Substance Use Studies notes that black market cannabis use doesn’t spell doom for black market cannabis. Surplus cannabis from legal states can be outsourced to non-legal states, and even if the country gets full legalization that there are advantages in cost in the black market that will remain in legal states.

    Medical groups have mixed opinions over legalization

    The Kansas Medical Society hosted a speaker that questioned the medicinal benefits of cannabis as would be available under medical marijuana laws. He pointed to already available synthetic THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, that doctors can prescribe.

    “As you all know because of federal scheduling it has not had adequate testing to ensure it has medical efficacy and there is no evidence at this time that suggests that it does," said Rachelle Columbo, executive director of the Kansas Medical Society. "We have a process with this with the FDA and that that is how drugs should be approved rather than legislating around those things which protect patients."

    But the Kansas Pharmacists Association was warmer to the idea, especially if pharmacies could facilitate the process rather than “budtenders.” Dustin Rogge, of KPA, said he had personally wished he could’ve had access to marijuana for his mother, who recently passed away.

    “We've used prescription Marinol (synthetic THC) for appetite, anxiety and pain relief. For those that claim has no effective medical use, I would strongly disagree,” Rogge said.

    Public testimony overwhelmingly in favor

    There were 18 public comments submitted to the hearing, with 16 being in favor, one neutral and one against.

    Medical marijuana advocates included private citizens, but also representatives of cities, agriculture organizations, medical groups and civic organizations. The sole opponent was a member of the Kansas Catholic Conference.

    The Kansas Speaks Poll, conducted by Fort Hays State University, found that 67.2% of respondents supported legalizing recreational marijuana for people over the age of 21, and only 16.9% were opposed.

    What's next for medical marijuana consideration?

    Another committee meeting on medical marijuana is scheduled for Oct. 28. Lawmakers indicated that at the next meeting they'll want to hear more about how the industry intersects with banking, how products are tested and estimates of the costs the state could incur if it created a program.

    This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas lawmakers discuss medical marijuana as feds consider changes

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Aaron Whittington
    22h ago
    we overwhelmingly want it legalized, they're in the pockets of big pharma or with would've happened years ago, we need to vote these bums out
    MelanitesUnited
    22h ago
    we don't care, we do what we want.
    View all comments
