Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Topeka Capital-Journal

    Shawnee County owners asked to register security cameras with law enforcement

    By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal,

    2 days ago

    Local law enforcement agencies are asking security camera owners to help them keep an eye on crime by joining a new registry called "Connect Shawnee County."

    Citizens may register voluntarily to take part in the program, which will help law enforcement rapidly identify "locations of video systems that may have captured important activity, ultimately aiding in criminal investigations," Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill and interim Topeka police chief Jamey Haltom said in a joint news release late Tuesday.

    “I see Connect Shawnee County as a new type of neighborhood watch,” Hill said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ipVWc_0wBv7rYA00

    How have security camera owners helped in the past?

    Video from private security cameras has at times helped investigators solve significant crimes in the Topeka area.

    Though the April 2019 shooting death of 23-year-old Washburn University football player Dwane Simmons in central Topeka was not caught on video, footage from security cameras in the surrounding area helped convince jurors to convict Francisco A. "Franky" Mendez of first-degree murder in Simmons' death.

    Prosecutors convinced jurors Mendez had been at the scene by showing them video taken at various places he and his vehicle had been just before and just after Simmons was killed.

    How can someone register a security camera in Topeka?

    Haltom and Hill said residential and commercial property owners may register their cameras with Connect Shawnee County through its secure, online self-service portal at http://connectshawneecounty.org/ .

    Connect Shawnee County will not provide law enforcement officers access to registrants' camera systems, hard drives or video footage, Haltom and Hill said in Tuesday's release.

    "Registrant information and any video files provided will be kept confidential and only be used in the eventof a criminal investigation or emergency incident," it said.

    Connect Shawnee County isn't the first program here of its type. Topeka police in 2019 initiated a security camera registry called "See Topeka .”

    Officials also announce launch of 'Real Time Crime Center'

    Haltom and Hill also announced Tuesday they were working in partnership with Fusus, a digital intelligence platform, to launch this community's latest public safety initiative, a "Real Time Crime Center," of which the camera registry will be a part.

    The center is designed to provide critical and actionable information that speeds up investigations and emergency response and keeps residents safer, Haltom and Hill said."The Crime Center unifies public and private video feeds and combines them with a number of additional functionalities designed to streamline and enhance law enforcement capabilities in Topeka," Tuesday's release said. "This includes 911 and Computer-Aided-Dispatch (CAD) integration, officer geolocation, and the ability to pull multiple types of data ranging from floor plans, cell phone video and body camera footage all into a single map-based interface."

    The sheriff's office and police department are based in the Law Enforcement Center at 320 S. Kansas Ave.

    Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

    This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Shawnee County owners asked to register security cameras with law enforcement

    Comments / 15
    Add a Comment
    thorman311
    36m ago
    Yeah, why don't you just give Big Brother a copy of your keys to your front door while you're at it⚠️🚨💥🤔🙄#KSwantsToBeaPoliceState⚠️‼️😡
    Shoshannah Davis
    2h ago
    That goes against your constitutional rights everyone! They got people fucked up!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz3 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star/Praised Actor River Phoenix: Decades After His Tragic Halloween Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Atlantic Beach, Jax Beach voters to weigh charter questions in November
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carneylast hour
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria29 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy