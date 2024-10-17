Open in App
    How Hurricane Helene is affecting supply of IV fluids at Topeka hospitals

    By Keishera Lately, Topeka Capital-Journal,

    2 days ago

    As Hurricane Helene unleashed torrential rainfalls across western North Carolina in late September, Baxter International's North Cove manufacturing facility was forced to close because of the flooding.

    Baxter's Marion, North Carolina, site is among the largest suppliers of sterile intravenous fluids and peritoneal dialysis solutions in the U.S. The location makes 1.5 million bags daily — 60% of the nation's supply, according to the American Health Association.

    In a Oct. 7 news release, the company said it has made steady progress on cleanup and remediation, including not identifying any structural damage to the facility to date.

    "We have resumed shipments to hospitals and dialysis patients after the temporary hold last week, based on allocations as previously communicated," the release said. "We have moved finished goods from our North Cove site that were not impacted by the storm and are inspecting other finished goods onsite."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tGc4E_0wAL2h8Y00

    Are Topeka hospital affected by the IV fluid and dialysis shortage?

    IV fluids are commonly used to help patients recover from dehydration when they're vomiting, have diarrhea, or have overheated/exercised too much. They're also often given to patients who've been burned or are seriously injured, to support patients undergoing surgical procedures, and to help resuscitate patients with serious infections, such as sepsis.

    Anita Fry, communications director for Stormont Vail Health, said Stormont Vail has been closely monitoring the situation.

    More: KBI will ask Kansas lawmakers for new headquarters in Topeka, and KHP could too

    "Baxter increased the supply and allocation on October 9 and continues to review available supply for further potential allocation increases," Fry said. "Stormont Vail Health has implemented an IV Fluid Incident Command Team that is closely monitoring supply and usage to control distribution throughout the system in order to maintain patient care and procedures in our hospitals and clinics."As previously shared, Stormont Vail Health continues to closely monitor the situation, and we are having daily meetings to assess the status of the shortage and our supply. Our allocations of certain IV fluid products have been impacted by this situation and we are pursuing all means to acquire the supply that is required to prevent service interruption.

    "Like other health care organizations around the country, we are implementing clinical strategies to conserve IV fluids to provide resiliency in the supply that we have and will be getting.

    Maggie Carey, director of pharmacy at The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus, said St. Francis campus hasn't been affected by the closure of the facility.

    "The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus is currently receiving our normal allocation of IV solutions and medications," said Carey.

    When will Baxter's North Cove re-open?

    Baxter's North Cove manufacturing site released a Hurricane Helene update on Oct. 14.

    "We do not yet have a timeline for when we expect production to be fully restored to pre-hurricane levels," the company said in the release.

    "As a global supplier of IV fluids and peritoneal dialysis (PD) solutions, we have activated our global manufacturing network to help support patients and customers in the U.S. We are ramping up production at these sites and will use air and other methods of transportation to get products to the U.S. as quickly as we are able.

    "We are grateful for the support of HHS, FDA and ASPR in the ongoing recovery and remediation of our North Cove site and for their collaboration in helping to mitigate the impact on product supply."

    The company said they were thrilled to welcome back more than 1,000 employees to work last week, with an additional 1,000 remediation contractors on site to aid in the cleanup and recovery. It expects to have 3,000 people contributing to recovery efforts.

    Mitchell Boatman, of the Holland Sentinel, and Kristen Jordan Shamus, of The Detroit Free Press, contributed to this article.

    Keishera Lately is the business reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. She can be reached at klately@cjonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @Lately_KT.

    This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: How Hurricane Helene is affecting supply of IV fluids at Topeka hospitals

