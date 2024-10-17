As Election Day nears, here's how much cash Kansas congressional campaigns have

Kansas congressional candidates collectively have millions of dollars to fund their campaign activities with advance voting already underway ahead of Election Day 2024, but there are large disparities between the frontrunners and their challengers.

The Federal Election Commission has released campaign finance information reported by the candidates for Kansas' four congressional districts.

The FEC October quarterly report, which covers the period of July 18 through Sept. 30, were due Tuesday. A pre-general report with campaign finance information on the first half of October is due Oct. 24.

Candidates for the Kansas Legislature and other state elections have until Oct. 28 to file their campaign finance reports.

1st Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann, R-Kan., is the incumbent in this district representing the western half of the state plus north-central Kansas extending east into Lawrence. He is being challenged by Democrat Paul Buskirk.

Mann's FEC report shows he raised about $242,000 in net contributions during the period, and has raised $1.18 million this election cycle. He spent about $37,000 during the period, and about $647,000 so far this cycle.

Mann had $1.76 million cash on hand at the close of the reporting period and no debt.

Buskirk's FEC report shows he raised about $12,000 in net contributions during the period, and has raised $43,000 this election cycle. He spent about $13,000 during the period, and about $46,000 so far this cycle.

Buskirk had about $12,000 cash on hand at the close of the reporting period, and owed $15,000 in debt for a loan to himself.

2nd Congressional District

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kan., decided not to seek reelection in this district representing Topeka and much of the eastern third of Kansas minus most of the Kansas City metro. Running to replace him are Republican Derek Schmidt, Democrat Nancy Boyda and Libertarian John Hauer.

Schmidt's FEC report shows he raised about $562,000 in net contributions during the period, and has raised $1.05 million this election cycle. He spent about $301,000 during the period, and about $648,000 so far this cycle.

Schmidt had about $434,000 cash on hand at the close of the reporting period, and owed $52,000 in debt from unpaid mileage for himself and debts to two fundraising consultants.

Boyda's FEC report shows she raised about $96,000 in net contributions during the period, and has raised $105,000 this election cycle. She spent about $26,000 during the period, and about $35,000 so far this cycle.

Boyda had about $169,000 cash on hand at the close of the reporting period, and owed about $99,000 in debt for loans to herself.

Hauer did not have an October quarterly report available from the FEC as of early Wednesday morning.

3rd Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kansas, is the incumbent in this district representing Johnson County and most of the Kansas City metro area, as well as some rural areas in nearby counties. She is being challenged by Republican Prasanth Reddy.

Davids's FEC report shows she raised $1.24 million in net contributions during the period, and has raised $5.22 million this election cycle. She spent a net of $2.12 million during the period, and $3.55 million so far this cycle.

Davids had $1.75 million cash on hand at the close of the reporting period and no debt.

Reddy's FEC report shows he raised about $281,000 in net contributions during the period, and has raised $1.24 million this election cycle. He has spent a net of about $398,000 during the period, and $1.01 million so far this cycle.

Reddy had about $713,000 cash on hand at the close of the reporting period, and owed $87,000 in debt for loans to himself.

4th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., is the incumbent in this district representing Wichita and much of south-central Kansas. He is being challenged by Democrat Esau Freeman.

Estes' FEC report shows he raised about $292,000 in net contributions during the period, and has raised $1.63 million this election cycle. He spent a net of about $132,000 during the period, and about $874,000 so far this cycle.

Estes had $1.8 million cash on hand at the close of the reporting period and no debt.

Freeman's FEC report shows he raised about $18,000 in net contributions during the period, and has raised about $72,000 this election cycle. He spent a net of about $20,000 during the period, and $64,000 so far this cycle.

Freeman had about $8,000 cash on hand at the close of the reporting period and no debt.

