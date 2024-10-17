Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Topeka Capital-Journal

    As Election Day nears, here's how much cash Kansas congressional campaigns have

    By Jason Alatidd, Topeka Capital-Journal,

    2 days ago

    Kansas congressional candidates collectively have millions of dollars to fund their campaign activities with advance voting already underway ahead of Election Day 2024, but there are large disparities between the frontrunners and their challengers.

    The Federal Election Commission has released campaign finance information reported by the candidates for Kansas' four congressional districts.

    The FEC October quarterly report, which covers the period of July 18 through Sept. 30, were due Tuesday. A pre-general report with campaign finance information on the first half of October is due Oct. 24.

    Candidates for the Kansas Legislature and other state elections have until Oct. 28 to file their campaign finance reports.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u0eeo_0wAKpJwB00

    1st Congressional District

    U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann, R-Kan., is the incumbent in this district representing the western half of the state plus north-central Kansas extending east into Lawrence. He is being challenged by Democrat Paul Buskirk.

    Mann's FEC report shows he raised about $242,000 in net contributions during the period, and has raised $1.18 million this election cycle. He spent about $37,000 during the period, and about $647,000 so far this cycle.

    Mann had $1.76 million cash on hand at the close of the reporting period and no debt.

    Buskirk's FEC report shows he raised about $12,000 in net contributions during the period, and has raised $43,000 this election cycle. He spent about $13,000 during the period, and about $46,000 so far this cycle.

    Buskirk had about $12,000 cash on hand at the close of the reporting period, and owed $15,000 in debt for a loan to himself.

    2nd Congressional District

    Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kan., decided not to seek reelection in this district representing Topeka and much of the eastern third of Kansas minus most of the Kansas City metro. Running to replace him are Republican Derek Schmidt, Democrat Nancy Boyda and Libertarian John Hauer.

    Schmidt's FEC report shows he raised about $562,000 in net contributions during the period, and has raised $1.05 million this election cycle. He spent about $301,000 during the period, and about $648,000 so far this cycle.

    Schmidt had about $434,000 cash on hand at the close of the reporting period, and owed $52,000 in debt from unpaid mileage for himself and debts to two fundraising consultants.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EeEs6_0wAKpJwB00

    Boyda's FEC report shows she raised about $96,000 in net contributions during the period, and has raised $105,000 this election cycle. She spent about $26,000 during the period, and about $35,000 so far this cycle.

    Boyda had about $169,000 cash on hand at the close of the reporting period, and owed about $99,000 in debt for loans to herself.

    Hauer did not have an October quarterly report available from the FEC as of early Wednesday morning.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twJoK_0wAKpJwB00

    3rd Congressional District

    U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kansas, is the incumbent in this district representing Johnson County and most of the Kansas City metro area, as well as some rural areas in nearby counties. She is being challenged by Republican Prasanth Reddy.

    Davids's FEC report shows she raised $1.24 million in net contributions during the period, and has raised $5.22 million this election cycle. She spent a net of $2.12 million during the period, and $3.55 million so far this cycle.

    Davids had $1.75 million cash on hand at the close of the reporting period and no debt.

    Reddy's FEC report shows he raised about $281,000 in net contributions during the period, and has raised $1.24 million this election cycle. He has spent a net of about $398,000 during the period, and $1.01 million so far this cycle.

    Reddy had about $713,000 cash on hand at the close of the reporting period, and owed $87,000 in debt for loans to himself.

    4th Congressional District

    U.S. Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., is the incumbent in this district representing Wichita and much of south-central Kansas. He is being challenged by Democrat Esau Freeman.

    Estes' FEC report shows he raised about $292,000 in net contributions during the period, and has raised $1.63 million this election cycle. He spent a net of about $132,000 during the period, and about $874,000 so far this cycle.

    Estes had $1.8 million cash on hand at the close of the reporting period and no debt.

    Freeman's FEC report shows he raised about $18,000 in net contributions during the period, and has raised about $72,000 this election cycle. He spent a net of about $20,000 during the period, and $64,000 so far this cycle.

    Freeman had about $8,000 cash on hand at the close of the reporting period and no debt.

    Jason Alatidd is a Statehouse reporter for The Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jalatidd@gannett.com. Follow him on X @Jason_Alatidd .

    This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: As Election Day nears, here's how much cash Kansas congressional campaigns have

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena2 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile18 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 hours ago
    Gasoline runs low during Milton, but more is on the way
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune29 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy