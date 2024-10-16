Your car's low tire pressure light may come on this week. Here's why, and what to do.

The first wave of this fall's cooler weather is hitting the region. That means warmer clothes, firing up the furnace and starting to prepare for winter weather.

And it could also lead to a surprise when you start your car in the morning: The colder weather can trigger a warning light in your car.

Why does cold weather affect my car\'s tires?

Most modern cars are equipped with a Tire Pressure Monitoring System, or TPMS . The system sends real-time information about your tire pressure to the car's dashboard.

That means, if you've got a slow leak that isn't immediately noticeable, your car's TPMS will let you know that one of your tires has deflated to below an ideal PSI level, giving you time to get off the road and get a repair.

But in cold weather, the TPMS may trigger a warning because of something completely natural. The air inside a tire condenses in colder weather, taking up less space and lowering tire pressure. The Consumer Reports website notes that tire pressure will drop 1 psi for every 10 degree drop in air temperature.

In the fall, there can be wide swings between afternoon high temperatures in, say, the 70s, and nightly low temperatures in the 20s and 30s − a large enough drop to make the TPMS think there's an issue.

What do I do if my car\'s tire light comes on?

If you think it's related to the cold weather, drive for a little bit and see if the light goes off as the tires heat up.

If the light stays on, you'll want to add air to your tires using an air compressor, which you can find on a pay-to-use basis at a lot of gas stations (some folks also have one of their own in the garage).

On many vehicles, the recommended tire PSI level can be found on a sticker on the inside of the driver's side door . The information should also be in the owner'smanual for your vehicle.

On some modern gas station air compressors, you can punch in the PSI level you want to raise the tire pressure to, and it will automatically stop when it reaches that point. Otherwise, you'll need a pressure gauge to check your levels.

I\'ve added air to my tires and the light is still on. What now?

Consult your owner's manual.

Sometimes, you have to reset the tire pressure light using a reset button under the dashboard or in the glove compartment.

I\'ve added air to my tires and the display says the PSI on one of them is still falling. What now?

This is probably a good time to head to a tire shop or repair garage to have someone check that tire. With all the summer road construction, it's not unusual for something sharp in the road to lodge itself into a tire, causing a leak.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Your car's low tire pressure light may come on this week. Here's why, and what to do.