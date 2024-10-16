Open in App
    These 3 downtown Topeka streets will be getting bike lanes with state grants

    By Jason Alatidd, Topeka Capital-Journal,

    2 days ago

    Three streets in downtown Topeka will be getting new bicycle lanes with the help of federal funding, with drivers losing lanes of travel on two of the streets and seeing a reduced speed limit on the third.

    Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday that the Kansas Department of Transportation awarded about $1.7 million to Topeka, with a 10% local match responsibility of about $191,000. The application shows the city had anticipated potentially having to cover 20% of the project.

    The funding was part of roughly $31 million awarded for 31 bicycle and pedestrian projects statewide as part of the Transportation Alternatives Program, which is a grant program administered by KDOT and provided by the Federal Highway Administration under the bipartisan infrastructure law.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oSI8v_0w8mzGWT00

    What roads are getting bike lanes?

    Grant application documents provided by KDOT show the money will go toward phase five of Topeka's bikeways master plan.

    Three streets specifically are getting bike lanes.

    • S.W. Fourth Street, which turns into S.W. Willow Avenue, between Kansas Avenue to the east and Washburn Avenue to the west.
    • S.W. Fifth Street, between Kansas Avenue to the east and Washburn Avenue to the west.
    • S.E. Adams Street, from First Street to the north and 10th Avenue to the south.

    The road work on both Fourth and Fifth streets will include lane removal, narrowing of the travel lane and curb adjustments. One-way parking-protected separated bicycle lanes are proposed for the pair of one-way streets. Intersections may require work, particularly "to slow drivers before crossing the bikeway."

    The Adams Street plan calls for a shared street in portions with calmer traffic plus a speed limit reduction to 20 or 25 mph, while other areas will have one-way separated bike lanes. The proposal also noted that areas where the street is brick should be "evaluated and reset where possible to provide a smooth riding surface."

    The crossing at the intersection of Adams and Fourth Street may get a traffic control device, possibly a pedestrian hybrid beacon.

    The city said that "cyclists prefer a protected lane in lieu of occupying shared-use paths as it provides a greater degree of visibility to motorists. This aids in preventing collisions for both users of the roadway and individuals utilizing pedestrian infrastructure."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vwvyt_0w8mzGWT00

    Timeline had called for road work in summer 2025

    A timeline had anticipated road construction starting in May and finishing by September 2025, but that was based off an assumption that awards would have been announced in July 2024 instead of October.

    What are the benefits of the project?

    "Currently, the streets that have been selected are designed for vehicular traffic only and pose a safety concern to bicyclists trying to use our streets to get across the city," the city said in response to a question about project benefits on the grant application. "The recommendations for these streets will help with the safety and comfort of the bike user and create an alternative mode of transportation."

    The grant application included supporting documents from the Metropolitan Topeka Planning Organization, a City of Topeka resolution, and letters from the city's ADA advisory council, a citizen advisory council, the Kaw Valley Bicycle Club, LiveWell Shawnee County and the Shawnee County commissioners.

    More: Kansas gets $585 million in federal funding from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

    City said bikeway improvements needed funding help

    The bikeways master plan was adopted in 2012 and voters approved a county-wide, half-cent sales tax to fund up to $3.5 million for bike projects through 2031.

    "We are extremely proud of the progress we have made in Topeka over the past twelve years to support bicycling as a key component of our transportation system," the city said in its grant application. "In 2010, the Shunga and Landon Trails stood out as jewels for recreational bicycling, but we lacked an on-street network and many other key ingredients to encourage bicycling for everyday transportation throughout the city."

    Since then, the city "has taken several important steps" and made "significant progress," "but there is still a lot left to do" on making the bikeways master plan a reality.

    "Topeka is at an important crossroads where it is critical to ensure that the next phase of bicycle infrastructure spending takes bicycling to a higher level in both quality and appeal to potential riders," the city's application said. "The projects for this application were selected to respond to the evolving community priorities, while also utilizing current best practices.

    "With our proposed plan we will be continuing to build upon the already great work that's been accomplished while adding significant connections that create additional access for the community. Due to the high costs of bikeways infrastructure projects we would not be able to add on any significant bikeways improvement without the help of TA funding."

    Topeka bike lanes are getting other state funding, too

    Monday's announcement was $1.7 million from the Transportation Alternatives Program for phase five of Topeka's bikeways master plan.

    Last month, the state's Build Kansas Advisory Committee approved $2.9 million in an effort to unlock $12.5 million in federal funds through the Active Transportation Infrastructure Investment Program. That money would also go toward the bikeways fifth phase.

    Jason Alatidd is a Statehouse reporter for The Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jalatidd@gannett.com. Follow him on X @Jason_Alatidd .

    This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: These 3 downtown Topeka streets will be getting bike lanes with state grants

