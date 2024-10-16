During the same week Topekans celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 28, McDonald’s restaurant fans here will give thanks for the temporary return of McRib.

That iconic menu item is expected to be in Topeka McDonald's restaurants and ready to sell the week of Monday, Nov. 25, The Capital-Journal was told Monday by Patrick Manning, marketing supervisor for Lawrence-based Dobski & Associates.

Topeka McDonald’s restaurants plan to sell McRib through January 2025, Manning said.

“As you know, McRib is more than a sandwich,” he said. “It’s part of the culture, a legend, an event and an annual tradition for many.”

Sandwich was introduced in Kansas City, Kansas

McDonald's introduced McRib in 1981 in Kansas City, Kansa s . The sandwich consists of a pork patty, homestyle bun, pickles, onions and McRib sauce.

McRib ceased to be a permanent offering after leaving the McDonald's menu in 1985 but has since returned for limited-time stays and become a cult favorite among customers of the Golden Arches.

McDonald's has held multiple McRib farewell tours since the early 2000s, including in 2005, 2006 and 2007. The last such tour ended when McRib left McDonald's menus late last year .

McDonald's then announced earlier this month that McRib would return temporarily in November.

A McRib super-fan named Alan in 2007 created the McRib Locator , a website allows that allows users to track McRibs at McDonald’s restaurants nearest to them.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: McRib is returning to McDonald's restaurants in Topeka. Here's when.