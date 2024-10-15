Open in App
    • The Topeka Capital-Journal

    Where to find Topeka's homes dressed in their spookiest Halloween decorations

    By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal,

    2 days ago

    Topeka is filled this month with spooky, creepy fun.

    The capital city offers numerous places to see Halloween decorations, including a simulated cemetery watched over by tall skeletons in the front yard at 2741 S.E. Croco Road.

    A small sign on the front of the house says "CAUTION: WE'RE BATTY."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nD5n6_0w7HXk1x00

    Nearby, decorations featuring pumpkins and ghosts adorn houses at 2235 S.E. Croco Road and 3544 S.E. 24th.

    And to the north, at 730 S.E. Croco Road, the lawn goose standing out in front is wearing a pumpkin outfit.

    Pumpkins and Potwin

    One of the best places to find Topeka houses that are decorated for Halloween is the city's historic Potwin community, where a skeleton can be seen emerging from the ground in front of the home at 227 S.W. Woodlawn Ave.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dYknC_0w7HXk1x00

    Other houses in the area are adorned by decorations that include tombstones, hanging skeletons, a large spider on the roof of one house and a large spiderweb making its way up to the top of another.

    Nearby, figures portraying Halloween characters stand in the traffic circles located within the community's roundabouts.

    To the east of Potwin, three skeletons can be seen lounging on the front porch at 222 S.W. Clay, which also features pumpkins and a black sign, which shows a crow and says "Beware."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06NvT6_0w7HXk1x00

    A block to the north,, haunted figures and spooky decor fill a simulated graveyard at 120 S.W. Clay.

    'Reedy Set Glow'

    A scary amount of road construction is taking place in the area of Shane and Bryn Reedy's house at 2838 S.E. Minnesota, yet the couple is continuing the practice they've followed since 2018 of putting on a free, daily light show each evening from early October through Christmas. Minnesota is three blocks west of S.E. California Avenue.

    The house's lights are synchronized to Halloween music, which viewers can hear by tuning in to 89.1 on the FM dial.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x4lnu_0w7HXk1x00

    The Reedys maintain a Facebook page , titled “Reedy Set Glow.”

    The light show and music focus on Halloween in October, take on a “pre-Christmas” theme in November, then focus on Christmas beginning the day after Thanksgiving.

    Here's how to get the word out about other cool Halloween decorations

    What did we miss?

    If you're using The Capital-Journal's Facebook page and know of any cool Topeka Halloween decorations that weren't mentioned in this article, please share the address in the comments below.

    (This story was updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy.)

    Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

    This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Where to find Topeka's homes dressed in their spookiest Halloween decorations

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Doug Nicolay
    1d ago
    45th and Colly Creek Dr., Topeka, KS on the corner
    View all comments
