Attorneys for female officers who won suit vs. city seek fees exceeding $863K

A federal jury last month awarded almost $489,000 in damages to two female Topeka police administrators who won a discrimination lawsuit against Topeka’s city government.

Attorneys for those women then asked this month that the court require the city of Topeka to additionally pay them attorney's fees totaling more than $863,000.

Pursuant to court rules, attorneys for the two sides are currently in talks about how much the city should pay, said Dan Garrett, communications and media relations director for the city.

"If the parties cannot reach an agreement on the amount, each side may file a memorandum to the Court explaining its position regarding the appropriate fees, and the Court will ultimately determine the proper amount," he said. "The City is committed to ensuring that any attorney fees paid in this matter are fair and reasonable.”

Initial attorney's fees estimate is $863,705

A federal jury ruled Sept. 19 that Topeka's city government discriminated against Capt. Colleen Stuart and Maj. Jana Kizzar when it passed them over for promotion in favor of a male candidate who was less qualified and had credibility issues they didn't have.

The five-man, three-woman jury deliberated about two hours and 15 minutes at the end of a four-day trial at the federal courthouse in Topeka before reaching a unanimous verdict in the lawsuit Kizzar and Stuart filed in U.S. District Court alleging the city discriminated against them on the basis of their gender.

Liberty, Missouri-based attorneys Mark A. Jess and Christie Jess and Kansas City, Missouri-based attorneys Eric S. Playter and Chris R. Playter then filed a motion Oct. 3 seeking to make arrangements for the city to be required to pay attorney's fees, costs and other litigation expenses the plaintiffs incurred pursuing the case.

"The initial estimate of fees, costs, and litigations expenses sought is $886,249.62, consisting of approximately $863,705.00 in attorney fees, $20,575.25 in court costs, and $1,969.37 in other litigation expenses," the motion said.

The city also received help from outside legal counsel in the case.

The Capital-Journal hadn't yet received a response Monday to a Kansas Open Records Act request it filed that morning asking the city how much it paid for that assistance. Kansas law gives the city three days to provide some type of response.

How much are the damages?

The jury unanimously awarded Stuart and Kizzar $200,000 each in compensatory damages for emotional pain and suffering, humiliation, embarrassment and mental anguish. That amount is less than the $300,000 they each requested, but what the jury determined "would fairly and reasonably compensate" them.

Stuart was also awarded about $35,277.58 in back pay, plus about $42,593.67 in front pay, while Kizzar was awarded $11,059.70 in back pay. Those amounts were what the women requested.

Attorneys representing the city on Oct. 3 filed a motion asking the court to reconsider the amounts awarded for economic damages regarding back pay and front pay.

"As there was only one position available, only one of the Plaintiffs would have been promoted to the position and subsequently entitled to damages upon the finding of discrimination," the motion said.

Plaintiffs in the case were ordered Oct. 8 to submit a response to that motion on or before Oct. 18. No response has yet been filed.

Here's what the two sides alleged

Kizzar has been a Topeka police officer since 1999, and Stuart since 2000.

Their lawyer petition, filed in January 2023, said then-Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles chose in December 2021 to pass them over for promotion to major in favor of Michael Cross, a male police administrator.

The choice was made after Kizzar, Stuart and Cross were interviewed by an all-male review panel, according to testimony at the trial.

Kizzar, Stuart and Topeka police Capt. Jennifer Cross, who is married to Michael Cross, filed suit in January 2023 alleging the city discriminated against them by twice choosing less-qualified men for promotion over Kizzar and Stuart and once choosing a less-qualified man for promotion over Jennifer Cross.

Kizzar's last name was "Harden" at the time the lawsuit was filed, but she has since married.

A federal judge last August allowed Kizzar and Stuart to proceed with one of their claims but threw out the others, including the claim by Jennifer Cross, who has since initiated a new lawsuit against the city .

Kizzar, Stuart, Jennifer Cross and Michael Cross remain with the Topeka Police Department. Wheeles retired as police chief effective July 1.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Attorneys for female officers who won suit vs. city seek fees exceeding $863K