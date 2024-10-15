From Fort Hays to University of Kansas, here are the top-rated online colleges

Whether studying mathematics or psychology, there are an array of online programs to choose from across Kansas.

Some are nationally ranked in post-graduation salaries, student ratings and affordability.

"These rankings are important because they are relevant to all students rather than a few elite students at the top," OnlineU CEO Sung Rhee said in a written statement. "Most other college rankings focus on elite institutions and are based on prestige. Sure they look pretty on the surface, but they're only relevant for 5% of the student population, if that.

"We focus on rankings that matter to the rest of the students by looking at metrics like affordability, alumni salaries and student reviews so we can provide the best advice for the other 95% of the student population."

Online university with the best salaries in Kansas

OnlineU has placed the University of Kansas in its best salaries category. This is the only university in this category for Kansas.

The University has a salary score of A- and the website states students who graduate have a median salary of $66,684.

KU offers about 80 online courses and has more than 2,500 students enrolled.

Online universities with the best affordability in Kansas

Fort Hays State University is the first college on this list. Its annual tuition costs $7,283. Roughly 3,775 students are enrolled in online courses. Fort Hays also ranked in the top 11% nationally on OnlineU.

Southwestern College is a nonprofit regional college and its annual tuition costs $7,800. The college is also listed on the national list in the top 12%.

MidAmerican Nazarene University is a Christian college with an annual tuition of $11,940. The university has five online certificates, as well as three online associate degrees, three online bachelor's programs and seven online master's degrees.

Central Christian College provides a large selection of online courses and its annual tuition costs $12,750. The college offers online courses for multiple associates degrees, bachelor's degrees and master's degrees.

Online Kansas universities with the highest student ratings

Kansas State University is highest student rated university in Kansas. It has a student recommendation rate of 98% out of 101 reviews. K-State is in the top 13% of the national list because of its high ratings.

Wichita State University has a student recommendation rate of 80% out of 40 student reviews. WSU offers online courses for a large array of topics and disciplines, including undergraduate and graduate programs.

Honorable mentions includes Washburn University

Emporia State University has about 2,520 online students making it one of the most popular programs in the nation. It has a popularity rating in the top 30% across the nation.

Pittsburg State University has more than 1,000 online students. The university offers six online master's programs in business administration with different specialties including accounting, marketing, international business and human resources.

Washburn University has about 780 online students and a 89% student recommendation rating. Washburn offers online degrees and certificate programs through the schools of Business, Nursing and Applied Studies, as well as 29 departments in the College of Arts and Sciences.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: From Fort Hays to University of Kansas, here are the top-rated online colleges