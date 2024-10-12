Opinion: Sports has made us who we are. We think our teams should be female-only

We are constantly sore, bruised, injured or all three, but we wouldn’t have it any other way; playing sports is a huge part of our lives. We can’t imagine a future without it.

You could say playing sports runs in our blood. Both of our parents grew up playing sports, and our mom went on to play college golf and volleyball; our dad wrestled and played semi-pro football. We have been playing sports from the time we started walking.

I, Aubrey, started playing volleyball with my mom and grew to love that sport the most. My first organized volleyball team was with the city’s recreational league when I was in third grade. I played volleyball in middle school and high school, and now I play collegiate-level volleyball at MidAmerica Nazarene University on a scholarship.

I love the pace of volleyball — you’re constantly doing something: moving, yelling, touching the ball. I also love the teamwork, communication, and leadership required of the sport.

I also competed in track and field for the first time my senior year of high school and excelled quickly. I started throwing javelin in March and became one of the top five female javelin throwers in the state of Kansas. I’m excited that I’ll also be competing on the track and field team at MidAmerica.

I, Avalon, also dream of playing college sports, but it’s softball for me. I’m in middle school now and play on the girls’ volleyball team, and I also play club softball.

I have played girls’ travel softball for most of my life, starting when I was four, and plan to join the softball team when I get to high school. I usually either pitch or play in the outfield, but pitching is my favorite.

Playing sports requires sacrifice, including the physical toll on our bodies — broken ribs, jammed fingers, bruises from being hit by a ball. You also might miss out on a lot of other things like school dances, football games, fewer family vacations, or even sleep from early morning practices or travel … but it’s all so worth it.

Sports has shaped us into who we are and taught us life skills we’ll use in high school, college, and beyond.

But sadly, not all girls will be able to learn those life lessons through sports. Male athletes are being allowed to compete against girls, taking away their medals and opportunities to advance.

It is frustrating that women are now forced to share their sports categories with men. No woman should have to give up her chance to be a champion in her own sport by being forced to compete against a male athlete.

It’s not just an issue of common sense and fairness; it’s also about protecting women’s safety and privacy. We already face frequent injuries in our sports competing only against other girls; we can’t imagine what other injuries we could sustain if we were forced to compete against bigger, faster, stronger boys.

Importantly, we are also concerned about our privacy. We would feel helpless, uncomfortable and even afraid if male students were allowed to change in our locker rooms or use the girls’ restrooms or showers. Males and females are different, and males do not belong in the women’s restroom or other private spaces.

Yet, the Biden-Harris administration is allowing that to happen. The administration recently tried to rewrite Title IX — a federal law designed to create equal opportunities for female students in education and athletics — to allow boys who consider themselves to be girls to enter the girls’ restroom and locker room with us and our teammates.

We aren’t OK with that. We believe that people cannot change their sex, that males and females are different — and we would never want to be forced to say something that goes against our beliefs.

So when the opportunity came up, we joined Female Athletes United, an organization that advocates for fairness in women’s sports. FAU is fighting for women and girls in a lawsuit Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys filed to challenge the administration’s unlawful changes to Title IX.

We’re very grateful we live in Kansas, which has a women’s sports law to protect female athletes. But the recent changes to Title IX threaten our state law, and we don’t want to have to worry that we’ll be forced to compete against males.

Each of us has grown so much because of sports. We don’t want any girl to miss out on the life-defining moments that we’ve experienced playing sports: the sheer joy of triumph; the hard work and perseverance; the teamwork, comradery, and leadership; and the reward that comes from sacrifice.

That’s what gives us the courage to stand up to protect what we love — for our futures, and every other girl who dreams of playing competitive sports.

Aubrey Simpson is a freshman at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe. Avalon Simpson is in the eighth grade at Rossville Junior/Senior High School in Rossville.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Opinion: Sports has made us who we are. We think our teams should be female-only