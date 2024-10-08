Open in App
    • The Topeka Capital-Journal

    Kansans must register to vote by Oct. 15; early ballots mailed the next day

    By Jack Harvel, Topeka Capital-Journal,

    2 days ago

    Nearly 2 million Kansans registered to vote can start casting advance ballots on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

    Kansans can register to vote as late as 5 p.m. Oct. 15 and must be done by people who have moved or changed names since their last time voting. If someone fails to meet the deadline, they won't be able to vote this election cycle.

    Kansas allows voting 20 days before Election Day on Nov. 5, and Kansans will be able to cast their advance mail ballots as late as noon Nov. 4 in the general election. The deadline to apply for an advance mail ballot is Oct. 29, and voters can submit an application for advance mail ballots at local election office websites , through the mail or in person.

    Early voting in Kansas: What to do with advance ballot

    Once filled out, the advance mail ballot can be dropped off in a designated drop box location or sent via the U.S. Postal Service to their local election office. The Secretary of State’s Office allows voters to check the status of advance mail ballots on its website .

    However, Secretary of State Scott Schwab criticized the Postal Service after the primary for failing to deliver the ballots by Election Day and not postmarking ballots to confirm when they were received.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BI2lh_0vyPDE4400

    “The Postal Service’s failure to deliver as promised has disenfranchised at approximately 1,000 voters in Kansas. That means that 2 percent of ballots transmitted by mail in Kansas were not counted due to USPS administrative failures,” Schwab said in a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

    In Shawnee County, the advance mail ballot drop box is inside the Shawnee County Election Office in Topeka at 3420 S.W. Van Buren St.

    Advance in-person voting in Shawnee County

    Voters can also vote early at election offices, with Shawnee County allowing it at the Shawnee County election office starting on Monday, Oct. 21, through Nov. 4. The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, the two weeks prior to the election, and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Nov. 4, the Monday before election day.

    Election Day 2024 voting in Kansas

    People who want to vote on Election Day can do so at designated polling station. Voters can find Election Day polling places online , or can ask their local election office. For voters who want to be prepared for their choices, sample ballots are available 30 days before the election.

    This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansans must register to vote by Oct. 15; early ballots mailed the next day

