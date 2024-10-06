Opinion: These steps could ensure all eligible Shawnee County residents can vote

Voting is a right for all US citizens.

Although Election Day should be a national holiday, it is not. As such, voting in local, state, and federal elections across the United States, including Shawnee County, requires election offices expanding voter access to ensure voting rights.

Recently, I attended the Voter Education Panel sponsored by the African American Democratic Caucus of Shawnee County Democrats at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library and learned a lot about the voting processes, voter turnout and educating voters in Shawnee County. I am grateful for the event planners and the panelists who participated, including Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell.

With 117,620 registered voters at the end of 2023, Shawnee County needs more than the following:

One advance-voting location (the election office).

Two ballot drop boxes (one inside and one outside the election office).

One polling location providing curbside voting signage and actual curbside voting (the election office).

I believe Howell and his staff when they say they want to make voting easier for Shawnee County residents. However, wanting accessible and convenient voting procedures, hours and locations is not the same thing as implementing and maintaining accessible and convenient voting procedures, hours and locations based on the real experiences and needs of Shawnee County voters.

For example, at the end of each early voting day, the Shawnee County Election Office shares statistics on what time voters were voting and how long they waited to vote — if they had to wait. These statistics can help voters, who have flexible schedules between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, choose when to go to the election office (3420 S.W. Van Buren) and how much time they can expect to wait in line, which Howell said is never more than 15-20 minutes.

Because the election office’s statistics show low wait times for early voting, Howell stated one early voting location is sufficient. However, his statistics lack important data — the number of voters who cannot access the county election office between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on a weekday during the county’s 11 days of early voting.

Notably, Shawnee County residents with inflexible schedules, which may include work, school, child/family care, as well as unreliable transportation, are not accounted for in Howell’s justification for only one early voting location. I want accurate data and complete statistics that includes voters who wanted to vote early and in-person but could not get to the election office to wait — even for 15 or 20 minutes.

In Kansas, advance voting may begin 20 days before an election. However, Howell scheduled early voting to begin 15 days before Election Day rather than 20 days. While voters in some Kansas counties can vote as early as Oct. 16, in Shawnee County voters cannot do so until Oct. 21.

At the same time, some Kansans have the option to vote early on a Saturday. Shawnee County has no early voting weekend options. With only one early voting location, Shawnee offered a mere 20 hours outside of the regular 8 to 5 business hours in the entire 2022 general election period — compared to 48 offered by Wyandotte County, despite the latter having only 80% the number of total registered voters.

Understandably, Shawnee County voters used early voting at a much lower rate than the rest of the state — less than 12,000 ballots out of 67,000 were cast at an early voting location in 2022, about 17%, compared to the state average of 27%.

Wyandotte had four early voting locations, and 7,600 of its 35,300 ballots were cast early (21.5%). Leavenworth County, which has less than half the voters of Shawnee, had 28% of its total ballots cast during early voting . Zip codes in Kansas should not determine who has more time and more flexibility to exercise their right to vote. However, zip codes in Kansas affect early voting and voter turnout across the state.

Although individual election commissioners have the right to decide when and where voting takes place in their county, even if that choice limits voters, commissioners cannot choose to sidestep state and federal laws requiring ADA compliance (temporary or permanent) at all polling locations.

This can be done with curbside voting, which assures ADA compliance and extends voter access at all polling locations. Currently, the election office is the only polling location in Shawnee County with curbside voting signs, instructions and a working process. As such, Commissioner Howell denies the right to vote to anyone who cannot (due to disability, health, etc.) because curbside voting is not actually available at their assigned polling location.

Research from across the United States illustrates how voter turnout rates increase when voting locations and times are accessible and convenient. Commissioner Howell says he wants all Shawnee County registered voters to have the opportunity to vote, yet his office’s barriers create limitations for every registered voter in Shawnee County.

I implore Howell and his staff to back up their words with actions and remove barriers to voting access by adding more early voting locations, extending early voting hours and days, placing ballot dropboxes across the county and providing curbside voting at all county polling locations.

Muffy (Madaline) Walter is a Shawnee County registered voter.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Opinion: These steps could ensure all eligible Shawnee County residents can vote