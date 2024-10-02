Kansas will continue a 2021 program that wiped fees for state licensure, background check and fingerprinting for child care providers who are either seeking or renewing their licensure through next year, or until funds are depleted.

Kansas has been covering costs with the Child Care Development Fund, which uses money from federal pandemic relief bills, and with money from the Governor Emergency Education Relief fund.

“I’m committed to expanding access to affordable, high-quality child care opportunities for Kansas children and families,” Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said in a news release . “These funds allow for continued support for child care providers by removing financial barriers.”

The goal is to lower the barrier for additional startup costs for child care centers. Child Care Aware of Kansas estimates that the state has a demand for 80,000 child care spots, and that the existing market only meets 46% of that demand.

The funds will be administered through the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

“The Kansas Children’s Cabinet is happy to work collaboratively with KDHE Licensing to support child care providers across Kansas in all license categories by helping to offset the cost of being licensed in good standing,” said Melissa Rooker, executive director of the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund, in a news release.

The money won’t cover fees levied by local governments, and child care providers should ask their local health departments and referral agencies for more information about local fees.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas takes action to ease license fees for child care businesses amid shortage