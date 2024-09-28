Kansas police identify adopted child's decomposing body found in backyard

Police in a small town near Wichita have publicly identified the child whose decomposing body was found in a backyard after officers were called to a home for an unrelated matter earlier in September.

Rose Hill police chief Taylor Parlier on Friday identified the girl as Kennedy Jean Schroer, who is believed to have been about 6 years old when she died. Kennedy was born July 14, 2014, and was adopted in November 2018. Police believe she died in late 2020.

"She was a beautiful child, with an infectious smile," read a Friday news release from the Rose Hill Police Department.

Rose Hill police found child's body in backyard

Emergency responders were initially called to a home the evening of Sept. 10 on a report that an adult occupant was possibly barricaded inside and making comments of self-harm. While there, "Information was developed of a past homicide," Parlier said. The afternoon of Sept. 11, "Human remains were found in the backyard of the residence."

"The size of the remains indicate it was a youth, and the state of decomposition further indicates this occurred possibly years ago," Parlier said in a Sept. 11 news release. "The investigation is ongoing, and is in its early stages, however we do believe this to be an isolated event currently and do not believe anyone in the community is in danger."

Human remains identified using DNA

In a Friday news release, police said the human remains had been taken to the Sedgwick County Forensic Science Center. While the full report of the postmortem has not been released by the medical examiner, they have confirmed Kennedy's identity using DNA.

"Due to the advanced level of decomposition, the medical examiner was unable to identify a cause of death," police said. "Their preliminary report gave findings that no visible injuries were observed, nor were any healing or healed injuries observable."

Investigators believe the death occurred sometime in November 2020.

No arrests have been made

Police named Kennedy's adoptive parents, but neither of them nor anyone else has been arrested or charged with a crime.

"We understand that many in the public might be confused how an arrest in this case has not been made, that is completely understandable," police said. "What we would like to convey is that we have once chance to gather as much information as possible, to find out what happened to this child and to tell her story.

"While we understand the desire to hold persons accountable, we need to get this correct and not fast. Releasing too much information might appear to implicate a person or persons who were not involved, so in our search for the truth we need to equally work to protect peoples' rights. This investigation is ongoing."

In addition to Rose Hill police officers and detectives, the investigation includes other area law enforcement agencies, social workers, mental health professionals and other people.

"What we can assure anyone interested in this case, Kennedy is the center of our Universe and will remain so until we have answers," police said.

Was DCF ever involved in Kennedy's life?

Kennedy was previously in foster care before being adopted, according to the state's child welfare agency.

"Kennedy Schroer was adopted from foster care through Saint Francis Ministries, the case management provider assigned to her case," said Jenalea Randall, a spokesperson for the Kansas Department for Children and Families. "DCF continues to work in support of law enforcement as they continue their investigation into Kennedy's death. Just as law enforcement has asked, we, too, ask for the public's patience as law enforcement continues its work in finding answers."

DCF has so far denied two Kansas Open Records Act requests filed by The Capital-Journal — and a third KORA request is pending — for an agency summary in the child death case.

Under Kansas law, DCF is required to release limited information "in the event that child abuse or neglect results in a child fatality." For certain information, it doesn't matter whether the child was in state custody.

In closing the first two records requests, first on Sept. 18 and most recently on Wednesday, DCF said it was still investigating and "there is not enough confirmed information" for the agency to determine whether the death was the result of child abuse or neglect. If criminal charges were to be filed, then DCF would have to release the summary even if it has not yet completed its investigation.

Did Kennedy go to school?

Chuck Lambert, superintendent of Rose Hill Schools USD 394, said in a Friday statement that the school community was saddened by the death of a former student. While the statement did not mention Kennedy by name, it was published the same day police identified her.

"This is a devastating tragedy for our entire community," Lambert said. "We extend our deepest condolences to all who loved and cared for this child. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time."

Lambert said the child had been enrolled in kindergarten in 2020, but after completing one semester, her parents withdrew her to pursue homeschooling. He said the kindergarten teacher recalled her as "a happy girl who seemed to love school."

"While we fully respect the right of parents to choose the best educational setting for their children, we are heartbroken by the thought that had this student remained in our school, we might have had the opportunity to recognize signs of concern and offer help," the district's statement read.

Jason Alatidd is a Statehouse reporter for The Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jalatidd@gannett.com. Follow him on X @Jason_Alatidd .

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas police identify adopted child's decomposing body found in backyard