What channel is Kansas State football vs Oklahoma State on today? Time, TV schedule

MANHATTAN — No. 25-ranked Kansas State football and No. 20 Oklahoma State both have a sense of urgency when they meet for a morning kickoff Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

K-State is 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the Big 12 after dropping its conference opener at Brigham Young last Saturday, 38-9. Oklahoma State has the same record after falling 22-19 at home to No. 10-ranked Utah.

For the winner, the hope of reaching the Big 12 championship game and possibly even earn a spot in the expanded College Football Playoffs, remains very much alive. Good luck achieving those goals after a 0-2 conference start.

Oklahoma State has owned this series since Chris Klieman arrived as K-State coach in 2019, going 4-1, but the betting line now has the Cowboys as 5.5-point underdogs on the road. Keep in mind also that K-State has not dropped back-to-back games since the end of the 2021 regular season and the Wildcats ' one victory over OSU in the last five years was a 48-0 shutout at home two years ago.

If you can't make it to Manhattan and The Bill to see the game in person, here is how you can catch it on TV, stream or listen on the radio.

How to watch Kansas State football vs. Oklahoma State

When: 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan

TV: ESPN

Livestream: Fubo TV

Radio: K-State Sports Network

Who are the TV announcers for K-State vs. Oklahoma State?

Bob Wichusen (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline) will have the call.

