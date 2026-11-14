Families With Two Children Can Get an Earned Income Credit of Up to $7,552 for 2027, and Married Couples Qualify Until Earnings Pass $68,029

The earned income credit for a family with two children peaks at $7,552 in 2027, and that top figure is reached at just $18,880 of earnings. A married couple can keep part of the credit until its income reaches $68,029, while a single parent’s credit ends at $60,519, according to Revenue Procedure 2026-35.

The IRS published the figures Nov. 5 with its yearly inflation adjustments for nearly 70 provisions, and they apply to tax year 2027, meaning returns filed in 2028. Each dollar amount below comes from the section of the revenue procedure that lists the credit by number of children.

At $18,880 the Credit Peaks at $7,552

For two qualifying children, the revenue procedure sets the earned income amount at $18,880. A parent who has earned that much from a job or self-employment gets the full $7,552. Earning more does not raise the credit from there. Over a 2,080-hour work year, $18,880 works out to about $9.08 an hour, so the full credit is within reach of a full-time worker at a modest wage.

The same $18,880 earned income amount applies to families with three or more children, and the credit stays flat for those families as well. The difference is the ceiling: $8,496 for three or more, as the IRS noted in its announcement of the 2027 adjustments.

From $24,660 the Credit Starts Shrinking

The full credit is not paid across the whole range. For single filers, heads of household and all other statuses except married filing jointly, the credit begins to fall once income passes $24,660. For married couples filing jointly the point comes later, at $32,170.

That is $7,510 of extra room for couples before the credit starts to shrink. The gap lets two spouses earn more combined than a single parent can and still receive the full $7,552.

The credit then falls steadily as income rises, until it reaches zero at the completed phaseout amounts. The span between the starting point and the end is $35,859 for both single and joint filers, so by the revenue procedure’s figures the $7,552 shrinks by about 21 cents for each dollar earned above the starting point.

Where It Ends: $60,519 Single, $68,029 Married

The revenue procedure puts the end of the credit at $60,519 for every status other than married filing jointly. For joint filers the credit is gone at $68,029. Both figures are for families with two qualifying children.

Compared with 2026, every line has moved up. Under Revenue Procedure 2025-32, the 2026 credit tops out at $7,316 and ends at $58,629 for single filers and $65,899 for couples. The 2027 version adds:

$236 to the maximum credit, from $7,316 to $7,552.

$1,890 to the single filer’s cutoff, from $58,629 to $60,519.

$2,130 to the joint filers’ cutoff, from $65,899 to $68,029.

The IRS’s own EITC tables page lists $7,152 as the 2025 maximum for two children, so the top credit has risen $400 in two years.

How Two Children Compare With One and Three

The two-child credit sits between two other tiers in the same table. With one qualifying child, the 2027 maximum is $4,573 and the credit ends at $53,277 for single filers and $60,787 for joint filers. With three or more, it is $8,496, ending at $65,002 and $72,512.

The top figure for the largest families was the headline of an earlier report, which covered how the IRS set the 2027 standard deduction and raised the top earned income credit to $8,496. A second child adds $2,979 to the maximum over one child, while a third adds $944 more.

For workers with no children the figures are far smaller: a $685 maximum that ends at $20,164 for single filers.

What Makes a Child Count

The credit depends on each child meeting the IRS tests. According to the IRS page on qualifying child rules, a child must pass four tests and have a valid Social Security number:

Age: under 19 at year end, or under 24 and a full-time student for at least five months, or permanently and totally disabled at any age, and younger than the taxpayer or spouse.

Relationship: a son, daughter, stepchild, adopted child or foster child, or a sibling, step-sibling, grandchild, niece or nephew.

Residency: living with the taxpayer in the United States for more than half the year.

Joint return: the child generally cannot file a joint return to claim credits like this one.

Temporary absences for school, illness or military service count as time lived at home, and a foster child must have been placed with the taxpayer by a government agency, a tribal government, a licensed tax-exempt organization or a court order.

Only one person can claim a given child. When more than one person could, the IRS says tiebreaker rules apply, such as the parent with whom the child lived longer.

The money also carries a timing rule. The IRS notes on its main earned income credit page that it must wait until mid-February to issue refunds to those who claim it. Investment income can also bar the credit. Under section 32 of the tax code, the credit is denied when certain investment income is too high, and the revenue procedure puts the 2027 limit at $12,600.

The IRS page adds that starting with tax year 2026, claimants must also complete Schedule 3-A, Federal Public Benefit. Returns filed in early 2027 for the 2026 year still follow the 2026 table, not the numbers above.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Ktkvtsh – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons