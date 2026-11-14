Student Loan Borrowers Can Deduct Up to $2,500 of Interest for 2027, but the Break Ends at $105,000 of Income, or $210,000 for Couples

A single borrower who earns $97,500 in 2027 can deduct half as much student loan interest as a borrower who earns $90,000, and a borrower at $105,000 gets nothing. The IRS laid out those lines in Revenue Procedure 2026-35, its list of inflation-adjusted amounts for 2027. The most that can be deducted stays at $2,500. What moves is the income at which the deduction starts to shrink and the income at which it disappears.

For 2027, the deduction begins to phase out above $90,000 of modified adjusted gross income for most filers and ends at $105,000. For joint returns, the phase-out starts above $180,000 and is complete at $210,000.

The Cap Holds While the Income Lines Rise

The $2,500 figure comes from the law itself. Section 221 of the tax code sets the deduction at no more than $2,500 a year, and it does not index that amount for inflation. The income thresholds are indexed, and the law rounds each adjusted threshold down to the nearest $5,000.

That is why the 2027 numbers sit $5,000 above the ones the IRS published for the 2025 tax year. Publication 970 says the 2025 deduction phased out between $85,000 and $100,000 of income, or $170,000 to $200,000 on joint returns, and could not be claimed at or above $100,000 ($200,000 joint). For 2027 the single range is $90,000 to $105,000, and the joint range is $180,000 to $210,000.

The width of the band has not changed. It is $15,000 for single filers and $30,000 for joint filers, which keeps the arithmetic simple.

How Much Is Lost at $95,000, $100,000 and $104,000

Under the statute, the maximum deduction is cut by the share of the phase-out band that a filer’s income has already covered. A single filer’s loss is $2,500 multiplied by the dollars of income above $90,000 and divided by $15,000. The examples below are arithmetic from those two lines, not figures the IRS published, and they assume the borrower paid at least $2,500 of interest.

Single, $90,000 of income: the full $2,500.

Single, $95,000: about $1,667, because one-third of the band has been used.

Single, $100,000: about $833.

Single, $104,000: about $167.

Joint, $195,000: $1,250, since the couple is halfway through the $30,000 band.

The deduction cannot go below zero, so a single filer at $105,000 or a couple at $210,000 receives nothing, even if the household paid thousands in interest.

What the Deduction Takes Off a Tax Bill

The deduction is an adjustment to income, not an itemized deduction. IRS Topic 456 says it reduces taxable income without the borrower having to itemize, and the Form 1040 instructions list it on Schedule 1 under line 21 with its own worksheet. That means it can be claimed on top of the 2027 standard deduction, such as the $24,925 for head-of-household filers, rather than in place of it.

A deduction lowers taxable income, so its value depends on the borrower’s bracket. At a 22 percent marginal rate, a full $2,500 deduction cuts the tax bill by $550. At 24 percent it cuts it by $600. Those figures are simple multiplication and do not include any state tax effect.

Who Is Shut Out Under the Income Line

A low income is only the first test. Topic 456 says a filer must meet each of these conditions:

The interest was paid on a qualified student loan during the tax year.

The filer is legally obligated to pay the interest.

The filer does not file as married filing separately.

Neither the filer nor a spouse on a joint return can be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s return.

A qualified student loan is defined in the topic as a loan taken out solely to pay qualified higher education expenses for the borrower, a spouse or someone who was the borrower’s dependent when the loan was taken. Loans from a relative or from certain employer plans do not count, according to the statute. Publication 970 adds that the deduction cannot be claimed for interest an employer paid after March 27, 2020, under an educational assistance program.

Borrowers learn how much interest they paid from Form 1098-E. The IRS says the entity that collects the interest has to file the form and send the borrower a copy when it receives $600 or more in a year. Topic 456 says a borrower who paid $600 or more should get one from the lender or servicer. The form is informational only, and the borrower does not file it with a return.

The deduction itself is the lesser of $2,500 or the interest actually paid, and Topic 456 counts both required and voluntary prepaid interest. The $600 line decides whether a form is required, not whether interest counts.

When the 2027 Numbers Apply

The figures are for the 2027 tax year, so they matter when returns are filed in early 2028. The IRS announced the full set of 2027 inflation adjustments on Nov. 5, 2026, and said they generally apply to returns filed in 2028. Borrowers who are filing for 2026 use the 2026 limits, which are not the numbers above.

Income for this purpose is modified adjusted gross income, which is adjusted gross income with certain add-backs. A raise, a bonus, a stock sale or a spouse’s new job can push the figure across a line that did not apply earlier in the year, so the income for the whole year, not a monthly paycheck, decides where a borrower lands in the band.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Kenneth C. Zirkel – CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons