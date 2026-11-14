Workers Without Children Can Claim an Earned Income Credit of Up to $685 in 2027, and It Ends at $20,164 for Single Filers

Two workers earning the same $15,000 can be treated differently by the earned income credit, and the dividing line is a birthday. For workers with no qualifying children, the credit goes only to those at least 25 and under 65, according to the IRS page on who qualifies for the credit. For 2027 the most it can pay that group is $685, and it runs out at $20,164 for single filers, based on Revenue Procedure 2026-35.

The credit is the smallest version of the earned income credit, but it is the one with the fewest strings about family. The numbers below are for tax year 2027, so they apply to returns filed in 2028. Returns filed in early 2027 for the 2026 year still use the lower 2026 table.

Who Counts as a Worker Without Children?

The category is not limited to people who have no kids. It covers anyone who has no child who meets the IRS tests, and a person can be a parent and still land in it. The IRS says that when no one can claim a child, a taxpayer may still qualify for the credit without a qualifying child, as laid out on its qualifying child rules page.

The child tests look at age, relationship and residence. A qualifying child is under 19 at year end, or under 24 and a full-time student for at least five months, or permanently and totally disabled at any age, and must have lived with the taxpayer in the United States for more than half the year. A parent whose child fails those tests is judged under the no-child rules instead.

The IRS lists several tests for this group. The taxpayer must be a U.S. citizen or resident alien all year, have a Social Security number issued by the return’s due date, and have lived in the United States for more than half the year. The United States here means the 50 states, the District of Columbia and military bases, not territories such as Puerto Rico or Guam.

The worker also cannot be claimed as a qualifying child by someone else or be another person’s dependent. A married couple filing jointly needs only one spouse to fall in the 25-to-64 range.

How the $685 Is Reached and Where It Starts to Shrink

Revenue Procedure 2026-35 sets the earned income amount for the no-child credit at $8,960. A worker with that much in wages or self-employment earnings gets the full $685. More earnings do not add to the credit at that point.

The credit then holds steady until income reaches the phaseout threshold. For single filers and all other statuses except married filing jointly, that threshold is $11,210. For married couples filing jointly it is $18,730.

From there the credit shrinks as income rises. On the revenue procedure’s numbers, a single worker’s $685 falls over a span of $8,954, between $11,210 and $20,164, which comes to roughly 7.65 cents lost for each added dollar. At $20,164 it reaches zero.

The no-child credit is the smallest of the four sizes in the revenue procedure. The 2027 maximum is $4,573 with one qualifying child, $7,552 with two, and $8,496 with three or more, so a worker with no children tops out at less than one-twelfth of the largest.

What Changed From 2026

The 2026 version, listed in Revenue Procedure 2025-32, paid up to $664 and ended at $19,540 for single filers and $26,820 for joint filers. The 2027 figures are higher on every line:

Maximum credit: $685, up $21 from $664.

Single and other filers’ cutoff: $20,164, up $624 from $19,540.

Joint filers’ cutoff: $27,684, up $864 from $26,820.

The IRS’s own EITC tables page shows the credit at $649 for tax year 2025, so the no-child maximum has risen by $36 over two years. The adjustments are tied to inflation and were announced Nov. 5 in IRS news release IR-2026-133, along with the 2027 standard deduction and the top credit of $8,496 and nearly 70 other provisions.

Joint Filers Get Room Up to $27,684

Married couples filing together are tested against a higher set of lines. According to the revenue procedure, the credit starts to shrink for a couple at $18,730 and is gone at $27,684, which is $7,520 above the single filer’s cutoff.

The couple files one return and gets one credit, with a ceiling of $685. The 25-to-64 age rule is met if at least one spouse falls in that range, the IRS says.

Rules That Can Zero Out the Credit

Income from investments can also disqualify a household. Under section 32 of the tax code, the credit is denied when certain investment income, including taxable interest and dividends, exceeds a limit that started at $10,000 and is adjusted for inflation. The 2027 limit is $12,600, according to section 3.06 of the revenue procedure.

The timing of the money works differently from most credits. The IRS says on its main earned income credit page that by law it must wait until mid-February to issue refunds to people who claim it. That page also notes that starting with tax year 2026, claimants must complete Schedule 3-A, Federal Public Benefit.

Age is measured at the close of the tax year, as the statute puts it. A worker who is still 24 at the end of 2027 does not qualify under the no-child rules, and one who turns 65 during the year does not either.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Nielsoncaetanosalmeron – CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons