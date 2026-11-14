Medicaid Work Rules Start Jan. 1 for Adults 19 to 64, but States Can Wait Until June 30, 2027 to Drop Anyone Over Them

On Nov. 13, the federal government told state Medicaid directors that they may keep covering adults who cannot prove they meet the new work rule, as long as the lapse happens before July. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced an optional “hold harmless period” that runs through June 30, 2027. The work requirement itself still begins Jan. 1, 2027, for covered adults ages 19 to 64.

The delay is not automatic. A state has to ask for it, and CMS has to approve the plan first.

What Starts on Jan. 1 and Who It Covers

The requirement comes from the 2025 reconciliation law, and CMS’s June 1, 2026 fact sheet describes the people it reaches as non-pregnant adults ages 19 to 64 who are not on Medicare. They have to be in the Medicaid adult group or in certain Section 1115 waiver programs that cover adults. CMS says 43 states and Washington, D.C. must put the rule in place, and the territories are not subject to it. KFF’s tracker, updated Nov. 3, counts 44 states including D.C. and notes that 41 of them have expanded Medicaid to nearly all adults up to 138 percent of the poverty line.

The activity test is 80 hours a month. Qualifying options in CMS’s materials are work, community service, a work program, or enrollment in school at least half-time, or a mix that adds up to 80 hours. A person can also qualify by earning at least the federal minimum wage times 80 hours, which CMS puts at $580 a month for 2026. States are already telling residents what to expect, such as Illinois, which will check work or income every six months.

Several groups are excluded. CMS’s list includes former foster care youth, American Indians and Alaska Natives, parents and caregivers of a child 13 or under or of a disabled person, veterans with a total disability rating, people in addiction treatment, people who meet TANF or SNAP work rules, and people who are medically frail. The fact sheet is inconsistent on the child’s age cutoff, giving 13 and under in one place and under 14 in another.

What the Hold Harmless Period Allows

CMS’s guidance letter to states, SMD# 26-006, is signed by Daniel Brillman, the agency’s Deputy Administrator and director of the Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services. It lets a state suspend denials and disenrollments for people who do not show they comply, whether through activities, an exception or an exclusion. The period covers applications received and renewals started through June 30, 2027, and a state may pick a shorter window.

The release describes the goal as giving states time to modernize systems and streamline the experience for applicants and beneficiaries. In the release, Brillman said states “have made real progress,” and that when a state uses data to confirm someone is working or excluded, that person “should not have to track down paperwork to prove it.”

The protection is narrow. CMS says states that use the period will not deny applications or disenroll otherwise eligible people solely for failing the work requirement. The letter states that it does not cover denials or terminations for other reasons, such as age or household income. A person who earns too much for Medicaid can still lose coverage on Jan. 1 or any day after.

States that take the delay are still expected to check every application and renewal during the period. The letter says each one must be assessed to determine whether the person meets the requirement, is deemed compliant, or is excluded.

Three conditions apply, according to the letter:

A state must submit a community engagement mitigation plan and get CMS approval before it uses the period.

A state that wants the delay from Jan. 1 must notify CMS by Dec. 11, 2026.

States that follow an approved plan will not face enforcement action, and determinations made under it are not counted as errors in federal eligibility audits.

CMS’s own description of what states should do with the time includes testing end-to-end processes, including how systems handle missing, outdated or conflicting information. It also asks states to send clear, timely notices explaining what has been verified, what is still needed, and how to get help.

What Happens When the Period Ends

After June 30, 2027, the letter says, states must deny or terminate coverage for people who do not meet the requirement, following the noncompliance procedures in federal rules at 42 CFR 435.558. Under the June rule, a state that cannot verify compliance has to send a notice and give the person 30 calendar days to show they comply or qualify for an exemption. A person who does not respond can be denied or disenrolled, and anyone dropped can reapply later and be assessed again.

That 30-day window matters more than it sounds. The rule also requires states to look back: a new applicant has to have met the requirement for at least one month before applying, and an existing enrollee for one or more months between renewals, with the exact number of months left to each state.

What Nebraska’s Early Start Shows

Nebraska began enforcing work requirements on May 1, 2026, the first state to do so. A KFF brief published Sept. 29 covering data through August found 4,089 new applicants subject to the rules, of whom 14 percent (557 people) were denied. Among 7,280 people at renewal, 7 percent (533 people) lost coverage.

The reasons were mostly procedural. KFF reports that 84 percent of denied applicants who were neither exempt nor active did not respond to requests for more information, and 92 percent of those who lost coverage at renewal did not answer verification requests. The brief says it is unclear whether those people were actually ineligible, unaware of the rules or unable to document their status. Nebraska relies on self-attestation, and KFF notes that future documentation requirements could shrink the share who qualify for exemptions.

Medical Frailty and the Fine Print

The exemption most likely to be tested is medical frailty. KFF’s reading of the June rule says it defines the term more narrowly than states had expected: a person has to fall into one of five categories in the law and also have a condition that significantly impairs the ability to work or take part in qualifying activities. A diagnosis alone cannot verify it. States may accept self-attestation through 2027 where reliable data is missing, but from Jan. 1, 2028 it can be accepted only once per enrollment period, and frailty must be re-verified at least every 12 months.

For someone on Medicaid in a covered state, the practical dates are Jan. 1, 2027, when the rule starts, and June 30, 2027, the latest day the delay can run. Which date applies to a given person depends on the state, so the Medicaid agency’s notice, not the federal announcement, is the document that sets the deadline.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: APK – CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons