Mark Zuckerberg Added $6.1 Billion in a Single Day and Now Sits at $220.4 Billion

A 2.85 percent move in one stock’s price added $6.1 billion to one man’s wealth on Friday. Forbes put Mark Zuckerberg at $220.4 billion on its real-time list at 4:25 p.m. Eastern on Nov. 13, up $6.1 billion from the prior trading day and good for fifth place among the world’s richest people. Working backward from Forbes’ own figures, he was worth about $214.3 billion the day before.

The cause is the size of his holding. Forbes says Zuckerberg owns about 13 percent of Meta, the company he started as Facebook in 2004, so every move in Meta’s share price shows up in his fortune within hours. Forbes measures each day’s change from 5 p.m. Eastern on the previous trading day, according to its profile page.

A Friday When the Market Fell and Meta Rose

The gain came on a day when the major stock indexes fell. TheStreet’s market report for Nov. 13 said the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 ended lower as the turmoil around Nvidia continued, and listed Meta among the S&P 500’s top gainers in the afternoon. The report gave no percentage or reason for Meta’s move, so what drove it is not stated there.

Nvidia, whose chief executive Jensen Huang has resigned, was down about 3.9 percent in late-morning trading, according to the same report. It also said markets were pricing in a quarter-point Federal Reserve rate increase at the Dec. 8-9 meeting and that October producer prices were up 6.5 percent from a year earlier. Against that backdrop, a gain in one of the biggest technology stocks stood out.

The same market wrap named Dell among the S&P 500’s biggest decliners. On Forbes’ list, that put Zuckerberg at No. 5 with $220.4 billion and Michael Dell at No. 6 with $208.5 billion, a gap of $11.9 billion. On Forbes’ top-ten ranking dated Nov. 1, the order was reversed, with Dell at $229 billion in fourth place and Zuckerberg at $211 billion in sixth.

Zuckerberg’s own fortune has moved less than Dell’s over those two weeks: $211 billion on Nov. 1 and $220.4 billion on Nov. 13, a rise of $9.4 billion. Dell’s fell by $20.5 billion over the same stretch, from $229 billion to $208.5 billion. Those differences are arithmetic from Forbes’ two lists.

What Meta Reported on Oct. 21

Meta’s last earnings report came about three weeks earlier. The company’s third-quarter results, released Oct. 21, showed revenue of $64.6 billion, up 26 percent from a year earlier. Net income was $9.86 billion, up 264 percent from $2.71 billion a year earlier, and includes a $9.89 billion charge tied to an agreement with 52 state attorneys general.

Daily active people averaged 3.64 billion in September, up 3 percent. Meta said it expects 2026 capital spending of $135 billion to $145 billion, narrowed from $130 billion to $145 billion. In the release, Zuckerberg said the company reached major milestones toward delivering “personal superintelligence for everyone” and that its investments are paying off and the core business is strong.

A Fortune That Has Dipped and Recovered

Fifth place is a close race on the Nov. 13 list. Sergey Brin, the Google co-founder, sits one spot higher at $225.1 billion, $4.7 billion ahead of Zuckerberg, while Dell is $11.9 billion behind him. Warren Buffett, in seventh, is at $168.4 billion.

The $6.1 billion is not the biggest swing this month. Forbes reported on Nov. 5 that the tech sell-off after the midterm elections cost Zuckerberg about $9.4 billion in a single day, alongside bigger losses for Elon Musk, Michael Dell and Jensen Huang. The Nov. 13 gain recovers about two-thirds of that drop, though the two days are not directly comparable because other price moves came in between.

Forbes’ profile of Zuckerberg describes him as self-made, with a net worth of $220.4 billion and a rank of No. 5 in the world. It lists a Self-Made Score of 8 and a Philanthropy Score of 2. The profile says Zuckerberg, 42, lives in Palo Alto, California, dropped out of Harvard and started Facebook in 2004 at age 19. Facebook went public in 2012 and was renamed Meta in 2021.

A Share Change Set for January

Meta’s third-quarter release also announced a change to how its stock is structured. The board approved a new publicly listed, non-voting Class C common stock, effective in January 2027. Holders of Class A and Class B shares will receive a one-time stock dividend of one Class C share for each share they own, and Meta expects the Class A price to reflect a two-for-one split after the dividend is paid. Voting power is unchanged, the company said. Shareholders approved the charter change by written consent, and the record and payment dates for the dividend are still to be set.

The release says a Founder Alignment Agreement with Zuckerberg covers his sales and service as it relates to the Class C shares.

For readers following the family’s wealth, an earlier Tonic Edit story explained why Zuckerberg’s three daughters are not set to inherit most of his fortune under a 99 percent giving pledge. Forbes’ profile notes the 2015 pledge by Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, to give away 99 percent of their Meta stake over their lifetimes, and says they are spending $3 billion on an effort to end, cure or manage all disease by 2100.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Anurag R Dubey – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons