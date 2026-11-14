What Happens to a 401(k) Catch-Up at Age 60? The Limit Jumps to $11,750, for $37,250 in Total in 2027

A 401(k) saver who turns 60 in 2027 gets a bigger catch-up allowance than a saver who turns 59 or 64 that year. The IRS set the extra amount for ages 60 through 63 at $11,750 in 2027, compared with $8,500 for other savers 50 and older. Added to the new $25,500 limit on regular employee contributions, that makes $37,250 in total for the 60-to-63 group. The $37,250 is not an IRS-stated figure but the sum of the two limits.

The higher limit does not follow a person for life. It ends in the calendar year of a 64th birthday, when the allowance drops back to the standard catch-up amount.

The Four Birthdays That Get $11,750

The IRS says the higher catch-up applies to employees who turn 60, 61, 62 or 63 during the calendar year. The test is the age reached by Dec. 31, not the birthday on the day a paycheck is cut. A worker with a December birthday gets the full higher limit for the whole year.

The Thrift Savings Plan, which covers federal employees and service members, spells this out by birth year. For 2026, its contribution limits page lists people born from 1963 through 1966 as eligible for the higher amount, and says the allowance reverts to the regular catch-up in the year a participant turns 64. Moving the same calendar forward one year puts the 2027 group at people born from 1964 through 1967. That is arithmetic from the age rule, not a published TSP list for 2027.

The group’s allowance grew from a year earlier. The IRS’s page for 2026 shows $24,500 for regular employee deferrals and $11,250 for ages 60 to 63. The 2026 total for that group is $35,750, so the 2027 total is $1,500 higher.

How $37,250 Adds Up, and the Drop to $34,000 at 64

The IRS’s Notice 2026-66, which contains the full list of 2027 retirement limits, gives each piece of the total:

Regular employee limit: $25,500, up from $24,500.

$25,500, up from $24,500. Catch-up for ages 50 and up: $8,500, up from $8,000.

$8,500, up from $8,000. Catch-up for ages 60 through 63: $11,750, up from $11,250.

The IRS says savers 50 and older can generally put in up to $34,000 in 2027. The 60-to-63 group tops that by $3,250, the difference between $11,750 and $8,500. A saver who turns 64 in 2027 does not keep that extra amount. The ceiling for that saver goes back to $34,000, which is $3,250 lower than the year before.

Spread across a year, the extra $3,250 works out to about $125 more per biweekly paycheck over 26 pay periods, or roughly $271 more a month, simple division rather than an IRS figure. That timing matters for people planning a final stretch of heavy saving. The higher figure applies only in those four calendar years; a saver turning 59 or 64 is limited to the standard catch-up.

A Plan Has to Say Yes

The IRS limits are ceilings, not promises. Catch-up contributions must be made as elective deferrals and before the end of the plan year, the IRS says, and a plan’s own terms may set lower limits.

The catch-up is also capped by pay. The IRS describes it as the lesser of the dollar limit or compensation minus the regular deferrals, so a part-time worker with low earnings may not be able to use all $11,750. Regular deferrals do not count as catch-up money until they reach the regular limit or a lower limit set by the plan, the IRS explains.

Tax treatment can also change the picture. The IRS’s catch-up page says plans with Roth features must require catch-ups to be made as Roth contributions for higher earners starting in 2026, and Notice 2026-66 puts the 2027 wage threshold at $155,000, up from $150,000.

Savers Outside the Standard 401(k)

Not every workplace plan uses the same numbers. For SIMPLE plans, the 2027 employee limit rises to $17,500, but the catch-up amounts stay put: $4,000 for ages 50 and up and $5,250 for ages 60 through 63, according to the IRS.

The IRS also notes that 403(b) participants with at least 15 years of service with the same employer may be able to contribute additional amounts beyond the regular age-50 catch-up, a rule described on its catch-up page.

Individual retirement accounts follow a separate track. The IRA limit stays at $7,500 in 2027 and the IRA catch-up stays at $1,100, with no extra amount for ages 60 to 63. A worker who has maxed out a workplace plan cannot use an IRA to reach a higher combined catch-up; each account has its own limits.

What the Total Can Reach With Employer Money

The $37,250 counts only what the worker puts in. The IRS also caps total additions to a defined contribution plan, which include employer matches and profit-sharing, and that cap rises to $75,000 for 2027, up from $72,000. Catch-up contributions sit on top of it. For 2026, the IRS says the cap with catch-up is $80,000, or $83,250 for ages 60 to 63; adding the 2027 catch-ups to $75,000 gives $83,500 and $86,750. Those two sums are arithmetic, not published IRS totals.

For workers who turn 60 in 2027, the practical question is whether the plan allows the higher figure at all. The IRS says a plan’s own terms may set lower limits, so the plan administrator or the plan’s summary description is where the answer sits.

A separate Tonic Edit story covers a different deadline for older savers: IRA owners 73 and older have until Dec. 31 to take their required minimum distribution.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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