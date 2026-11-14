Michael Dell Gained $13.8 Billion in One Day, Then Lost $10.7 Billion the Next

Michael Dell’s fortune rose $13.8 billion in one day, then gave back $10.7 billion of it on the next, about 78 percent of the gain. Forbes’ profile of Dell showed him at $216.7 billion on Nov. 12, up 6.78 percent. On Forbes’ real-time list at 4:25 p.m. Eastern on Nov. 13, he was at $208.5 billion, down 4.89 percent and sixth in the world.

Both moves trace to one thing: the price of Dell Technologies stock, which Dell chairs and runs as chief executive. Forbes says he began selling computers from a dorm room at the University of Texas at Austin when he was 19.

Two Forbes Readings, 24 Hours Apart

Forbes measures each day’s change from 5 p.m. Eastern on the prior trading day, and its readings are real-time snapshots, so the two figures do not chain together exactly. Adding the $10.7 billion loss back to Friday’s $208.5 billion gives about $219.2 billion for the prior close, a number that sits $2.5 billion above the $216.7 billion Forbes showed on Nov. 12. That sum is arithmetic from Forbes’ numbers.

Subtracting the loss from the gain leaves a net rise of about $3.1 billion. The profile says Dell is 61, lives in Austin and is married with four children. Forbes also ranks him fourth on its 2026 Forbes 400.

The Rally Behind the $13.8 Billion

The jump in Dell’s wealth followed a jump in its shares. On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Dell stock rose more than 11 percent after CoreWeave raised its 2026 capital spending range to $37 billion to $39 billion and reported a $132.5 billion revenue backlog. The article’s headline said the bigger spending plan revived bets on AI servers, the business at the center of Dell’s growth.

TradingKey said Dell rose 11.75 percent to $373.68 that day, with Super Micro and Hewlett Packard Enterprise also higher. The rally followed a steep slide. According to the analysis, which cites Trefis, Dell shares fell 45.2 percent between an Oct. 7 peak and Nov. 5, when they hit a low of $315.70. By early the next morning they had slipped to about $361, giving back part of the gain, the TradingKey report said.

Forbes dates its $13.8 billion reading Nov. 12, while the share-price jump was reported on Nov. 11. The sources do not explain the one-day difference.

The Reversal: Nvidia’s Turmoil Hits Server Makers

Friday brought the opposite move. GuruFocus said in a report on TradingView that Dell shares fell about 8.2 percent to $340.87 in morning trading on Nov. 13, and were down more than 35 percent over the past month. It tied the drop to a deeper AI server sell-off after Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang resigned. The report noted that Dell builds mostly on Nvidia hardware, so leadership turmoil there could feed into Dell’s order outlook.

TheStreet’s Nov. 13 market wrap placed Dell among the S&P 500’s biggest decliners, with AMD, Coherent, SanDisk and Broadcom, and said Nvidia’s chief financial officer, Colette Kress, is interim chief executive while the board searches for a successor. The wrap gave no percentage for Dell’s move.

The Tonic Edit has covered the departure itself, including how Huang’s fortune had already dropped about $9.9 billion in four days.

What Dell Reported in September

The business behind the stock is large and growing. Dell’s second-quarter report for fiscal 2027, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, showed record revenue of $47.0 billion, up 58 percent. Dell booked a record $60.9 billion in AI server orders in the quarter and ended it with a record $95 billion AI server backlog.

The company raised its fiscal 2027 revenue forecast to $192.0 billion from $167.0 billion and lifted its AI server revenue target to $74.0 billion from $60.0 billion. It also returned a record $4.3 billion to shareholders in the quarter through buybacks and dividends. For the third quarter, Dell guided to revenue of $49.0 billion and non-GAAP earnings of $6.50 a share, and for the full year to non-GAAP earnings of $25.50 a share.

GuruFocus said at $340.87 the stock traded at about 13.4 times that full-year earnings guidance. Its own valuation model, which it said looks backward, rated the shares significantly overvalued. That is GuruFocus’ view rather than a Dell or Forbes figure.

The next test comes soon. Both TradingKey and GuruFocus point to Dell’s third-quarter report on Nov. 24, when investors will look at whether the AI server targets hold.

A Fortune Tied to One Stock

Dell’s fortune has been through this before. Forbes said on Nov. 4 that he lost $11.3 billion in a day to about $213.4 billion when Dell shares fell 8 percent in a technology sell-off. On Nov. 5, Forbes’ report on the midterm tech rout put his loss at $18.6 billion.

Forbes’ top-ten ranking on Nov. 1 had him fourth at $229 billion. He has since dropped two places, behind Sergey Brin at $225.1 billion and Mark Zuckerberg at $220.4 billion, both on the Nov. 13 list.

Dell Technologies formed in 2016 through a merger with EMC and returned to public markets in 2018 after a 2013 take-private deal, Forbes says. Not all of his wealth sits in the public company. Forbes’ profile says much of it is in DFO Management, his private investment firm, and that he received about 39 percent of the $69 billion Broadcom paid for VMware in 2023. In 2025, he and his wife committed $6.25 billion to seed investment accounts for 25 million U.S. children.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Oracle PR from Redwood Shores, Calif., USA – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons