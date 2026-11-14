Elon Musk Is Now Worth $887.2 Billion, More Than Twice Jeff Bezos

The gap between first place and second place on the Forbes list of the world’s richest people is now bigger than the whole fortune in second place. Forbes put Elon Musk at $887.2 billion and Jeff Bezos at $384.6 billion when it updated its real-time list at 4:25 p.m. Eastern on Friday, Nov. 13. Musk’s total is about 2.3 times Bezos’, and the difference between the two is $502.6 billion.

Both figures are Forbes estimates tied to share prices, so they change with every trading day. The ratio and the gap are arithmetic from the two Nov. 13 numbers, not Forbes statistics.

How the Gap Has Moved Since October

Forbes ranks Musk first in the world, and says most of his fortune sits in SpaceX, with a smaller share in Tesla. The company he leads went public on June 12, which Forbes says made him the first trillionaire, and SpaceX opened trading at a valuation of nearly $2 trillion.

Musk’s net worth has not held at that level. Forbes reported on Oct. 2 that his fortune was $979.7 billion after a $61 billion one-day gain, with Bezos second at an estimated $370.7 billion. That put the gap at $600.5 billion. By Nov. 1, Forbes’ top-ten list showed Musk at $869 billion and Bezos at $361 billion, a $508 billion gap, and the Nov. 13 gap is $502.6 billion.

The gap has therefore narrowed by about $98 billion since early October, though Musk is still more than twice as rich as the person in second place. The earlier Tonic Edit stories on the swings include Musk losing about $113 billion in two days after the midterms and the day Bezos gained $13.7 billion while Musk lost $34.5 billion.

The slide through October was broad. Forbes said the ten richest people were worth about $2.8 trillion together on Nov. 1, down from $3.1 trillion a month earlier. Musk’s own fortune fell $68 billion over that month, and Bezos’ fell $8 billion, Forbes said.

Four-Fifths of the Fortune Rides on SpaceX

Forbes’ top-ten ranking as of Nov. 1 says about four-fifths of Musk’s fortune is in SpaceX, where he holds a 38 percent stake including options and serves as chairman, chief executive and chief technology officer. SpaceX acquired xAI in February, and Forbes’ profile says the deal valued the combined company at $1.25 trillion.

Musk also owns nearly 11 percent of Tesla, which Forbes said had a market value of about $1.6 trillion. Forbes leaves out restricted Tesla shares from his 2018 pay award, worth about $115 billion before taxes, and performance-based shares from its estimate.

SpaceX shares began trading in June at $150, and Forbes reported them at $158.84 on Oct. 2. The company’s own numbers explain part of the investor interest. SpaceX said in its third-quarter results, covering the three months through Sept. 30, that revenue rose 161 percent to $14.6 billion and net income was $4.4 billion, compared with a $1.1 billion loss a year earlier. Connectivity, the Starlink business, brought in $5.2 billion in revenue, up 69 percent, with operating income of $2.4 billion, and reached 13.6 million consumer subscribers. The company’s AI segment, now called Super Intelligence, brought in $7.6 billion in revenue. The company said its Cursor acquisition closed Aug. 14 at an implied equity value of $60 billion.

Bezos at $384.6 Billion

Bezos is second on the list, and Forbes’ profile says his main asset is about 8 percent of Amazon. He also owns Blue Origin, which Forbes estimates is worth $130 billion. In the top-ten ranking, Forbes says he has sold more than $49 billion of Amazon stock since the 1997 initial public offering and holds about 20 percent of Prometheus, an AI startup he co-leads that closed a funding round at a $41 billion valuation.

Amazon’s third-quarter report, released Oct. 29, showed net sales of $201.9 billion, up 12 percent, and operating income of $28.1 billion. Amazon Web Services sales rose 39 percent to $46.0 billion, the fastest growth in nearly five years. Free cash flow was an outflow of $42.4 billion, driven by a $94.8 billion increase in spending on property and equipment, largely for AI infrastructure, and Amazon expects about $220 billion in cash capital spending for 2026. For the fourth quarter, Amazon guided to net sales of $240.0 billion to $247.0 billion and operating income of $28.5 billion to $33.5 billion.

The Rest of the Top Six

Next on the Nov. 13 list are Larry Page at $244.5 billion, Sergey Brin at $225.1 billion, Mark Zuckerberg at $220.4 billion and Michael Dell at $208.5 billion. Page, in third place, is $140.1 billion behind Bezos and $642.7 billion behind Musk.

Adding the next three fortunes after Bezos’ gives $690.0 billion for Page, Brin and Zuckerberg together, still less than Musk’s $887.2 billion alone. Adding Dell brings the total to $898.5 billion, only $11.3 billion above Musk. Those sums are arithmetic from the Forbes list.

A Number That Moves With the Closing Bell

The Musk profile page on Forbes shows the same $887.2 billion figure and says it is measured from 5 p.m. Eastern on the previous trading day. Because most of the fortune is tied to the price of SpaceX shares, a few days of trading can move the total by tens of billions of dollars, as the October and early-November figures above show.

Markets are closed over the weekend, so the Friday figures are the ones Forbes will carry until trading resumes on Monday.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Tesla Owners Club Belgium – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons