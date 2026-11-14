Workers Need $7,880 in Earnings in 2027 to Collect a Full Year of Social Security Credits

A job that pays about $657 a month, or $152 a week, is enough to cover a full year of Social Security credits in 2027. Spread across 12 months, the $7,880 that Social Security requires works out to that. The figure comes from the Social Security Administration’s 2027 fact sheet, which sets the earnings needed for one credit at $1,970, up from $1,890 in 2026.

A worker can earn up to four credits a year, and four times $1,970 is $7,880. Earnings above that earn no extra credits.

Four Credits, $1,970 Each

Credits, which SSA also calls quarters of coverage, measure work history. AARP’s explainer puts it plainly: covered earnings, meaning wages or self-employment income on which Social Security tax was paid, convert into credits. The agency’s quarter of coverage table notes that no one can earn more than four in a year, however much they make.

Credits are based on a worker’s total earnings for the year, SSA’s frequently asked questions page explains, and the dollar amount needed for each one rises when average wages increase.

For 2027 the arithmetic looks like this:

One credit: $1,970 in covered earnings.

$1,970 in covered earnings. Two credits: $3,940.

$3,940. Three credits: $5,910.

$5,910. Four credits: $7,880, the most that counts in a year.

In 2026 the same ladder topped out at $7,560, so the full-year bar rises by $320.

How the Price of a Credit Has Climbed

SSA’s table of quarter of coverage amounts shows how far the bar has moved. A credit took $250 of earnings in 1978 and $520 in 1990. By 2000 it was $780, and by 2010 it was $1,120. The recent run on the table is $1,410 in 2020, $1,470 in 2021, $1,510 in 2022, $1,640 in 2023, $1,730 in 2024, $1,810 in 2025, $1,890 in 2026 and now $1,970.

From 2025 to 2027, the amount needed for a single credit rose $160, or about 8.8 percent.

Why 40 Credits Is the Number to Watch

SSA’s own credits page says a worker must earn at least 40 credits to be eligible for Social Security benefits. The 40 do not have to be earned in a row. AARP notes that credits already earned stay on a worker’s record if the person stops working, and resume counting on return. AARP says 40 credits makes a person “fully insured,” which qualifies them for retirement benefits once they reach 62, the earliest eligibility age.

No one needs more than 40 credits for any Social Security benefit, SSA’s FAQ page says. Forty credits is 10 years of full-credit work. Credits from earlier years, earned at lower dollar amounts, stay on the record, so the higher 2027 bar applies only to earnings in 2027.

The 2026 rate, $1,890 per credit, means $7,560 earned the maximum four credits this year. A worker who has not yet reached $7,560 in 2026 still has the rest of the calendar year to do it.

Credits for Disability and Survivor Benefits

Retirement is not the only benefit that depends on credits. SSA’s credits page explains that disability benefits have two tests, one for recent work and one for total work, and that the credits needed depend on the age when the disability starts.

A worker disabled before 24 needs six credits in the three years ending when the disability starts.

A worker who is 31 or older needs at least 20 credits in the 10 years before the disability began.

Workers disabled between 24 and 31 generally need to have worked about half the time between age 21 and the start of the disability.

The second test looks at total work. SSA’s estimates show a worker disabled before 28 needs about 1.5 years of work, one disabled at 42 about 5 years, and one disabled at 60 about 9.5 years. Workers who are statutorily blind only need to meet that second test.

Survivor benefits work on a sliding scale too. Younger workers need fewer credits, and no one needs more than 40, SSA says. Children, and a spouse caring for them, can receive benefits when the worker had six credits in the three years before death, the equivalent of about 1.5 years of work.

Workers who return to work after receiving disability benefits face their own earnings thresholds. The trial work period amount rises to $1,270 a month in 2027, and the amount counted as substantial work, $1,770 a month for non-blind recipients, is also up.

What a Credit Does Not Do

Credits decide whether a worker qualifies, not how much the check is. SSA says credits do not change the benefit amount, which is based on average lifetime earnings. Earning more than 40 credits does not raise the check, AARP adds.

Credits cannot be bought, borrowed or transferred. They come only from work on which Social Security tax was paid. AARP says workers who have spent time in one of 31 countries with a totalization agreement with the United States can combine credits from U.S. and foreign work to qualify.

The earnings are subject to payroll tax like any other. SSA lists the employee tax rate at 7.65 percent for 2027, which on $7,880 of earnings would come to about $603, arithmetic from the SSA rate. The taxable maximum, the most of a worker’s pay that Social Security tax applies to, rises to $192,300 from $184,500.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: G. Edward Johnson – CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons