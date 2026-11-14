Social Security Is Now Tucking Trump Account Instructions Into Newborns' Card Mailings So Parents Can Claim Treasury's Deposit

The envelope that carries a newborn’s Social Security card now holds one more piece of paper. The Social Security Administration said on Oct. 20 that it is including a Trump Accounts insert with cards issued to newborns through its Enumeration at Birth program, with instructions for parents on claiming their child’s account.

Children born from Jan. 1, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2028, may receive a one-time $1,000 contribution from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The insert points parents to the first step. A second step, an election on IRS Form 4547, is what requests the $1,000.

What the Insert Tells Parents to Do

According to SSA’s announcement, parents are told to download the free Trump Accounts app from the Apple App Store or Google Play, or to visit TrumpAccounts.gov. Parents and legal guardians can claim a child’s account through the app, the agency said.

SSA Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano said in the release that “Social Security is providing families with the tools to get started right away on this generational opportunity.” The agency says parents, guardians or other authorized individuals serve as the responsible party and account custodian, and that each eligible child may have one account.

After claiming, SSA says parents should watch for a Treasury communication about activating the account and receiving the $1,000, if the child is eligible.

Claiming the Account Is Not the Same as Claiming the $1,000

The IRS draws a line the SSA announcement does not spell out. Treasury began automatically enrolling eligible children in Trump Accounts on Oct. 1, 2026, according to the IRS Trump Accounts page, last updated Oct. 21. Even so, the page says an account that was opened automatically still has to be claimed before a parent can manage it.

The $1,000 requires its own election. The IRS page says the contribution must be elected even for automatically opened accounts, by submitting Form 4547 and selecting the $1,000 pilot program option. That can be done through the Trump Accounts app, the Trump Accounts website or an IRS Individual Account.

Form 4547 is not needed to open or claim an account that Treasury opened automatically. It is needed to request the $1,000. The IRS also says a child does not need to qualify for the $1,000 to have an account.

The IRS says parents should have their own name and identifying information ready, along with the child’s legal name, Social Security number and date of birth. For help, the agency points to the Trump Accounts Help Center or the phone line at 866-USA-4547, and to the IRS FAQ for questions about notices and correcting an election.

SSA calls the Treasury deposit a one-time contribution. Neither the IRS page nor TrumpAccounts.gov lists a claim deadline for it, only the 2025 through 2028 birth window.

Who Qualifies for the Deposit

The IRS lists three conditions for the pilot contribution. The child must be a U.S. citizen, must be born in the 2025 through 2028 window and must have a valid Social Security number. The Treasury’s TrumpAccounts.gov site describes the same birth window.

An account itself has looser rules. The IRS says the child must have a valid Social Security number and must not turn 18 before the end of the calendar year in which the account is established.

A Social Security number is a requirement on both lists, which is why the card matters to the program. The IRS also advises parents to make sure their child’s legal name, Social Security number and date of birth match SSA records, to avoid delays.

Where the Program Stood Before the Insert

SSA’s release says nearly 70 million Trump Accounts are open for eligible children and that 26 million have received contributions so far. Some unclaimed accounts have received gifts from donors, the agency said.

The earlier numbers came through tax returns. In a March 31 news release, the IRS said more than 4 million children had been signed up and more than 1 million were covered by elections for the $1,000 pilot contribution, counting only Form 4547 elections submitted with individual tax returns.

The IRS said at the time that contributions could begin July 4, 2026, and that parents, relatives, friends, employers, state governments and philanthropic organizations may contribute, subject to an annual limit.

What Happens When a Child Turns 18

SSA’s announcement says friends, family and employers can contribute once an account is claimed, and that parents can manage the account and make additional contributions subject to limits. When the child turns 18, SSA says, the account remains a traditional retirement account.

For babies born this year, the card itself may look different. SSA’s Social Security number page says the agency will issue commemorative cards with the Freedom 250 logo to children born between July 2 and Dec. 31, 2026, and only as part of the Enumeration at Birth program.

The site has covered the paperwork side separately, including how parents still must file Form 4547 to claim the $1,000 deposit for babies born from 2025 through 2028. It also reported on the Social Security commissioner’s $250 deposits for every child ages 2 to 8 in the Brooklyn ZIP code where he grew up, a separate effort from the Treasury deposit.

The steps for parents of a newborn, in order, are to open the insert, claim the account at TrumpAccounts.gov or in the app, submit the Form 4547 election for the $1,000 and watch for Treasury’s activation message.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Vyacheslav Argenberg – CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons