Social Security Tax Will Reach the First $192,300 of Pay in 2027, Up From $184,500

Starting with the first paychecks of 2027, Social Security tax will reach $7,800 more of a high earner’s pay. The Social Security Administration says the tax now applies to the first $192,300 of earnings in 2027, up from $184,500 in 2026.

The change affects only workers whose pay passes the 2026 limit. Everyone paid less than $184,500 already pays Social Security tax on every dollar of covered wages, and that stays true next year.

The Old Limit and the New One

SSA calls the limit the contribution and benefit base, and most people know it as the taxable maximum or wage cap. It is the amount of yearly earnings on which the 6.2% Social Security payroll tax is collected. Pay above it is not taxed for Social Security.

SSA’s 2027 fact sheet lists the figures side by side: maximum taxable earnings of $184,500 in 2026 and $192,300 in 2027. That is an increase of $7,800, or about 4.23%.

The base applies to earnings from Jan. 1, 2027. The same fact sheet, which also carries the 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment, puts the earnings-test limit for people under full retirement age at $25,560 a year in 2027, up from $24,480, and the limit in the year a person reaches full retirement age at $67,920, up from $65,160.

What the Maximum Tax Looks Like Now

Employees and employers each pay 6.2% of covered wages. The Internal Revenue Service states the rate at 6.2% for the employer and 6.2% for the employee, or 12.4% total. SSA’s page on the base says a worker with wages at or above $192,300 would contribute $11,922.60 to Social Security in 2027, with an equal employer contribution.

Kiplinger’s reporting puts the 2026 maximum at $11,439, which makes the 2027 increase $483.60 for a worker at or above the cap. That equals 6.2% of the $7,800 increase in the base, and the employer pays a matching $483.60. Together, the employee and employer shares on a maximum earner come to $23,845.20 in 2027.

A worker who earns $190,000, for example, would have paid Social Security tax on only $184,500 of it in 2026, and will pay it on the whole $190,000 in 2027. The extra $5,500 taxed at 6.2% comes to $341.

Who Sees No Change in Their Paycheck

The arithmetic shows how narrow the change is. A worker paid $100,000 owes 6.2%, or $6,200, in both years, and the new limit does not touch that figure. A worker paid $250,000 reaches the cap in either year, so the bill is the maximum, $11,439 in 2026 and $11,922.60 in 2027. Only pay between $184,500 and $192,300 is newly taxed.

For a worker below the old cap, nothing changes. Kiplinger puts it plainly: workers below the cap already pay tax on all their covered wages, and the higher limit only matters if earnings reach it.

The Medicare tax works differently and has no ceiling. The IRS says the rate is 1.45% for the employer and 1.45% for the employee, or 2.9% total, and that there is no wage base limit for Medicare tax. SSA’s tax-rate table adds that an additional Medicare tax of 0.9% applies above certain earnings thresholds, on top of the standard rates.

SSA’s tax rate table lists the combined rate at 7.65% each for employees and employers, made up of 6.2% for Social Security and 1.45% for Medicare.

The Other 2027 Numbers on SSA’s Fact Sheet

The wage cap is one line in a longer table. The fact sheet raises the amount of earnings needed for a quarter of coverage, the unit used to count work credits, from $1,890 in 2026 to $1,970 in 2027.

It sets the substantial gainful activity level for people who are not blind at $1,770 a month in 2027, up from $1,690, and for people who are blind at $2,950 a month, up from $2,830. The trial work period amount rises from $1,210 to $1,270 a month.

The maximum Social Security benefit for a worker retiring at full retirement age is $4,188 a month in 2027, compared with $4,152 in 2026, a difference of $36. The earnings-test limits that rise alongside the cap work out to $2,130 a month for people under full retirement age and $5,660 a month in the year someone reaches it.

Readers tracking the 3.6% raise can find related coverage of when the raise notices go online and the Nov. 18 paperless-notice cutoff.

Self-Employed Workers Pay Both Halves

People who work for themselves pay both shares. SSA’s rate table lists 12.4% for Social Security and 2.9% for Medicare, a combined 15.3%, for self-employed workers. Kiplinger notes that they can generally deduct the employer-equivalent portion when figuring adjusted gross income.

At the 2027 cap, 12.4% of $192,300 comes to $23,845.20 in Social Security tax before that deduction, matching the combined employee and employer shares above. The same math at the 2026 cap of $184,500 gives $22,878, so a self-employed worker at or above the cap owes $967.20 more in Social Security tax in 2027. That is double the $483.60 increase for an employee, because the self-employed pay both halves of the 12.4% rate.

The Medicare portion does not change with the wage base. Because Medicare has no wage limit, it applies to every dollar earned, with the additional 0.9% tax applying only above SSA’s thresholds.

For 2027, the figures to remember are $192,300 for the new limit, $184,500 for the old one, and $11,922.60 for the most an employee or an employer pays in Social Security tax at the cap.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: N Giovannucci – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons