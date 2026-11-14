The Average Retired Worker's Social Security Check Climbs to $2,170 in January, $76 More a Month, SSA Estimates

The Social Security Administration estimates that the average retired worker’s check will rise from $2,094 to $2,170 a month, a $76 increase. SSA’s cost-of-living table shows the new amount applying to the January 2027 payment, after a 3.6% raise.

The figures are estimates, and SSA labels them that way. The agency says they are projected for the end of December 2026 and based on actual benefit data through August 2026.

Where the $2,170 Comes From

The table on SSA’s page lists the retired worker row as $2,094 before the 3.6% adjustment and $2,170 after, with the $76 difference in the third column. SSA describes the adjustment on that page as the COLA for December 2026, first payable in January 2027.

That timing matters for anyone counting dates. The raise is attached to the December 2026 benefit, which is the money that arrives in January. SSA’s cost-of-living page says benefits “will increase by 3.6 percent beginning with the December 2026 benefits,” which are paid in January 2027.

Kiplinger’s report on the announcement puts the starting point a dollar higher, at $2,095 before the adjustment, and the end point at the same $2,170. SSA’s table uses $2,094, and this report follows the agency’s figure.

Why SSA Says $75 in One Place and $76 in Another

SSA’s Oct. 14 announcement says retirement benefits go up by about $75 a month on average. The cost-of-living table gives $76. SSA presents both numbers as estimates, and the cost-of-living table’s $76 is the figure used here.

The percentage applies to everyone. The Oct. 14 release says the 3.6% adjustment covers both Social Security and SSI, and that nearly 72 million Social Security beneficiaries will see it starting with January payments. Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano said the agency “will implement this cost-of-living adjustment for 76 million Americans, giving them greater financial stability.”

How the 3.6% Was Calculated, and What $76 Adds Up To

The adjustment is based on the increase in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W, from the third quarter of 2025 through the third quarter of 2026, according to SSA’s 2027 fact sheet.

The cost-of-living page gives the actual averages. The 2025 third-quarter CPI-W average was 317.265, and the 2026 third-quarter average is 328.746. The ratio between them rounds to 3.6%.

Because the percentage is the same for everyone, a person’s own raise depends on the starting benefit. A retiree whose check is below $2,094 gets less than $76, and one above it gets more. The fact sheet shows the other end of the range for a worker retiring at full retirement age: the maximum benefit is $4,188 a month in 2027, up from $4,152 in 2026.

A monthly figure is easy to skim past, so the yearly arithmetic helps. At $2,094 a month, the average retired worker collects $25,128 over twelve months. At $2,170 a month, the same twelve months come to $26,040. The difference is $912 a year, assuming the estimate holds.

SSA’s cost-of-living page explains the method behind the percentage. A COLA compares the third-quarter CPI-W average of the current year with the third-quarter average of the last year in which a COLA took effect. For this adjustment, that base year was 2025, and the percentage change between the two averages is what produces the 3.6%.

The same adjustment reaches people on Supplemental Security Income sooner. SSA says increased payments to about 7.3 million SSI recipients begin on Dec. 31, 2026, so those higher payments arrive before the January Social Security increase.

What Is Still Missing From the Math: Medicare

SSA’s table lists benefit amounts only and does not account for Medicare premiums. The agency’s announcement says the 2027 Medicare premium amount will appear in the my Social Security Message Center starting in late November, so that number is still to come. SSA’s COLA information page says a person’s new 2027 benefit amount, along with Medicare-related amounts, will be available in December through the mailed COLA notice and in the Message Center. Until a notice arrives, the $2,170 is a national average and not a prediction for any one person.

Earlier coverage here compared the raise with a projected premium, in a report on what happens to the average $75 raise if Part B rises to $209.50. That report used the Medicare trustees’ projection for the premium.

When the Notice Shows a Person’s Own Number

The average is not a promise about any one household. A person’s own new amount appears on the COLA notice. SSA says people with a my Social Security account can see theirs online starting in late November. People without an account must create one and enroll in paperless notices by Nov. 18. Everyone else gets a paper notice in the mail in December.

SSA’s table gives estimates for other groups too. A spouse of a retired worker averages $989 before the adjustment and $1,024 after, up $35. An aged widow or widower averages $1,938 before and $2,007 after, up $69. A disabled worker goes from $1,642 to $1,701, up $59. For a retired worker and an aged spouse together, the family average goes from $3,237 to $3,354, up $117.

The site has covered some of those groups separately, including spouses of retired workers and a disabled worker’s family.

The estimate for the average retired worker is $2,170 in January, up $76 from $2,094, with the exact amount on each person’s own notice.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Baltimore Heritage from Baltimore, MD, USA – CC0/Wikimedia Commons