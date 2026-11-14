The IRS Raised the 2027 401(k) Limit to $25,500, and Workers 50 and Older Can Save $34,000

A worker who has put the maximum into a 401(k) this year will have $1,000 more room starting Jan. 1. The IRS said on Nov. 12 that the employee contribution limit for 401(k), 403(b), governmental 457 and Thrift Savings Plan accounts rises to $25,500 for 2027, up from $24,500, in its annual announcement of cost-of-living adjustments.

Workers 50 and older get a catch-up on top of that. The 2027 catch-up is $8,500, which brings the total for that age group to $34,000.

The Old Ceiling and the New One

The IRS adjusts retirement plan limits each year for inflation. Notice 2026-66, the technical guidance behind the news release, puts the 2026 and 2027 figures side by side:

Employee deferral limit: $24,500 in 2026, $25,500 in 2027.

$24,500 in 2026, $25,500 in 2027. Catch-up at 50 and older: $8,000 in 2026, $8,500 in 2027.

$8,000 in 2026, $8,500 in 2027. Total for workers 50 and older: $32,500 in 2026, $34,000 in 2027.

The total is simple addition, $25,500 plus $8,500. The IRS release lists the same two numbers for 2027 and says they apply to 401(k), 403(b), governmental 457 plans and the Thrift Savings Plan, the retirement plan for federal employees and members of the uniformed services.

A Bigger Catch-Up at 60, 61, 62 and 63

A separate, higher catch-up applies to a narrow age band. The IRS says workers aged 60 to 63 can contribute an extra $11,750 in 2027, in place of the $8,500 standard catch-up. Added to the $25,500 limit, that is $37,250 for the year.

The IRS’s catch-up contribution page explains that the higher limit applies to employees who turn 60, 61, 62 or 63 during the year. It ends the year a worker turns 64. The Thrift Savings Plan’s contribution limits page describes the same age window and lists the 2026 figure of $11,250 for it.

Catch-up contributions only begin after regular deferrals hit the plan or IRS limit. The IRS notes that catch-ups must be made as elective deferrals before the plan year ends, and that a plan can set lower limits than the IRS ceiling. Whether a worker can use the full amount depends on what the plan allows, so the plan administrator has the final word.

What $25,500 Means Per Paycheck

Spread across a year, the new limit works out to $2,125 a month. For a worker paid every two weeks, 26 paychecks, it is about $981 per check, compared with about $942 under the 2026 limit. Workers 50 and older who want to reach $34,000 would need about $1,308 per check. Those figures are arithmetic from the IRS limits, and they ignore any employer match.

The IRA limit did not move. The IRS says it stays at $7,500 for 2027, with a $1,100 catch-up for people 50 and older. Readers with an IRA can see the year-end rules in the Tonic Edit story on the Dec. 31 required minimum distribution deadline.

The income ranges that limit IRA tax breaks did rise. For a single worker covered by a workplace plan, the traditional IRA deduction phases out between $83,000 and $93,000 in 2027, up from $81,000 to $91,000. For married couples filing jointly where the contributing spouse has a workplace plan, the range is $133,000 to $153,000, up from $129,000 to $149,000. Roth IRA eligibility phases out between $158,000 and $173,000 for single filers and heads of household, and between $250,000 and $260,000 for joint filers, according to the IRS.

The Roth Catch-Up Line Moves to $155,000

A newer rule changes how some workers make catch-up contributions. Beginning in 2026, according to the IRS, a worker whose prior-year wages from the plan sponsor exceeded $150,000 must make catch-ups as Roth contributions in plans that have a Roth feature. The TSP’s page says the same, and notes it applies when 2025 wages were above $150,000.

Notice 2026-66 raises that wage threshold to $155,000 for 2027, based on 2026 wages. Roth contributions are made with after-tax money, so the catch-up portion does not lower that year’s taxable pay.

The Ceiling on Employer Money Moves to $75,000

The employee limit is not the only cap. The annual additions limit, which counts employee deferrals, employer matches and other employer contributions together, rises from $72,000 to $75,000 in 2027, according to Notice 2026-66. Catch-up contributions are on top of it.

The same notice sets the cap on pay that can count toward plan contributions at $375,000, up from $360,000, and the highly compensated employee threshold at $170,000, up from $160,000. The IRS’s 401(k) contribution limits page explains that employer matches count toward the annual additions cap.

SIMPLE plans also get a lift. The general SIMPLE limit rises to $17,500 for 2027 from $17,000, and the higher limit for certain employers goes to $19,100 from $18,100. The SIMPLE catch-up amounts are unchanged at $4,000 and $3,850, with $5,250 for ages 60 to 63.

For a sense of what the savings target looks like, an earlier Tonic Edit story covered a study finding the average American now needs $1.46 million to retire comfortably.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Carol M. Highsmith – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons