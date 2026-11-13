What Happens to a Tax Refund When the Filer Owes Back Child Support? Treasury Can Take It Before It Ever Arrives

The short answer: the refund can be taken before it ever reaches the filer’s bank account. When a parent owes past-due child support, the U.S. Treasury can grab part or all of a federal tax refund and send it to the state child support agency, and the first sign is often a smaller deposit than the return showed.

The IRS explains on its reduced refund page that the Treasury Department’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service, which issues IRS refunds, is authorized by Congress to run the Treasury Offset Program. Under that program, a refund can be reduced to pay past-due child support, debts owed to federal agencies, state income tax debts and certain state unemployment compensation debts.

How Much Child Support Debt Triggers It

Not every missed payment sends a case to the Treasury. Federal rules set a floor, and state agencies spell it out. Oklahoma’s child support agency, in its guide to the federal tax refund offset, says a case qualifies at $150 past due when the children received TANF cash aid or Title IV-E foster care funds, and at $500 past due in all other cases, including those with only Medicaid. Balances on more than one case can be combined to reach those amounts.

The offset also depends on there being a refund to take. A parent who owes back support but does not get a federal refund has nothing for the program to intercept.

The state agency is the office that refers cases. In Oklahoma, eligible cases are sent to the IRS each September, and the agency mails a pre-offset notice to the parent who owes. Written objections to that notice are due within 30 days, and the agency notes an offset can still happen if the notice went to an old address. On the Treasury side, the job is matching: debts that agencies report are lined up against federal payments.

Where the Money Goes

The Treasury Offset Program works by matching people who owe delinquent debts to federal and state agencies against federal payments, then withholding money from those payments to cover the debt, as far as the law allows. In fiscal year 2024, the program recovered more than $3.8 billion in federal and state delinquent debts, according to the Bureau of the Fiscal Service.

When a tax refund is used for child support, the money is sent to the state agency that submitted the debt. Oklahoma says the state is paid first if cash assistance debt remains, the parent owed support is paid next, and anything left goes back to the paying parent. The agency holds offsets from single filers for at least 30 days and holds offsets from joint returns for about 180 days, which leaves time for a spouse to seek a share back. The IRS itself does not get the details. Its reduced refund page says the IRS does not receive offset information, and taxpayers should contact the IRS only if the refund amount on the Treasury notice does not match the amount on their return.

The Notice That Explains the Smaller Refund

Filers are not left guessing for long. The Bureau of the Fiscal Service mails a notice when an offset reduces a refund. It lists the original refund amount, how much was taken and which agency received the money, the IRS says.

Anyone who sees a smaller refund and gets no notice can call the Bureau of the Fiscal Service at 800-304-3107, or 800-877-8339 for TTY/TDD, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central time.

Because the notice names the agency that received the money, it also shows where a question about the debt belongs. The IRS says people who agree with the offset do not need to do anything, and those who disagree should follow the dispute instructions in the notice.

The same page notes that a refund can also come in lower for reasons that have nothing to do with debt. Math errors, credits or deductions the filer did not qualify for, unpaid federal taxes from an earlier year or underpaid estimated taxes can all shrink a refund. In those cases, the IRS mails its own notice explaining the change.

When a Spouse’s Debt Takes a Joint Refund

The rules have a safety valve for married couples. If a couple files jointly and the refund is taken to pay a debt that belongs only to one spouse, such as child support from an earlier relationship, the other spouse may be able to get their share back.

The IRS calls this injured spouse relief. A spouse may qualify if they filed a joint return, the refund was applied to the other spouse’s past-due debt, and they were not responsible for that debt. The request is made on Form 8379, Injured Spouse Allocation.

The form can be filed in two ways. It can go in with the joint return, on paper or electronically, before any offset happens. Or it can be mailed separately after the couple receives notice that the refund was applied to a debt. The IRS says processing takes up to eight weeks when the form is filed by itself, and longer when it is filed with the return.

A new Form 8379 is needed for each year a spouse wants to protect or reclaim a refund. The instructions for Form 8379 walk through how to split income, withholding and credits between spouses. In community property states, the IRS divides the refund based on that state’s community property law.

Planning Ahead of Filing Season

The offset lands at the time of year when many families count on a refund. Filers who expect a refund in early 2027 and know they have past-due child support may want to check their balance with the state agency before filing, since the federal thresholds for submitting a case are tied to how much is past due.

Couples where only one spouse owes the debt can file Form 8379 with the return rather than waiting for the money to be taken. That avoids the step of chasing the refund after the fact, though the IRS says it can stretch processing time.

Refund timing is a common question this time of year. The IRS’s year-end numbers on refunds show how much money flowed back to filers in 2026, and an offset is one reason a particular household’s share can arrive smaller than expected.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: 颐园居 – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons