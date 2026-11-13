Liberty Utilities Customers in California Get a $71.98 Credit on November Electric Bills, With Nothing to Sign Up For

Liberty Utilities households in California will find $71.98 taken off their November electric bills, and they do not have to fill out a form, call the utility or enroll in anything to get it. The credit shows up on its own as the California Climate Credit.

The California Public Utilities Commission announced the November credits for residential customers of three smaller electric utilities: $71.98 for Liberty Utilities, $111.83 for Pacific Power and $17.52 for Bear Valley Electric Service. The credit is applied automatically regardless of how much electricity a household uses, and any amount larger than the bill carries forward to the next month.

The Second $71.98 This Year

For Liberty customers, November’s credit is the second of 2026. The utility’s April bill insert showed a $71.98 California Climate Credit on spring bills as well. Together, the two credits come to $143.96 for the year.

Over time, the money adds up. The CPUC’s Climate Credit page says Liberty households received a total of $1,057 in electric climate credits from 2014 through 2025. Among the six electric utilities listed, only Pacific Power customers, at $3,944, and Southern California Edison customers, at $1,090, received more over that span.

Because billing cycles differ, a credit that does not appear on one month’s statement should appear on the next one, according to Liberty’s insert.

Where the Money Comes From

The climate credit is tied to California’s program that puts a price on greenhouse gas emissions, which the state now calls Cap-and-Invest. According to the CPUC’s climate credit fact sheet, emission allowances are auctioned by the California Air Resources Board, and the revenue either pays for climate investments or is returned to households as credits.

The fact sheet calls it an automatic credit that “returns money from polluter emission fees.” It goes to all residential customers of investor-owned utilities and community choice providers in the state.

The size of the credit varies widely from one utility to the next. For 2026, the CPUC lists monthly electric credits of $36.18 for PG&E, $36.00 for Southern California Edison and $49.36 for San Diego Gas & Electric, paid in two months, alongside the November amounts for Liberty, Pacific Power and Bear Valley.

Added up for the year, that puts Liberty near the top. Two PG&E credits of $36.18 come to $72.36 for 2026, two Edison credits total $72.00, and two SDG&E credits total $98.72. Liberty’s two credits of $71.98 total $143.96, roughly double what PG&E and Edison households receive this year. Only Pacific Power, with its $111.83 November credit on top of its spring credit, comes out higher among the electric utilities the CPUC lists.

The long-run totals show the same spread. From 2014 through 2025, PG&E customers received $823 in electric credits and SDG&E customers $1,047, while Bear Valley, which did not hand out a credit until 2022, totals $295, according to the CPUC.

Why the Credit Moved to November

For years, electric climate credits arrived in April and October. That changed this year. On April 30, the CPUC voted to shift the credits into the months when bills run highest, carrying out Assembly Bill 1207, a 2025 state law that requires the credits to land in high-bill months.

“This is about timing relief to match reality,” CPUC President John Reynolds said at the time, adding that Californians “will receive relief when they need it most.” The commission said the goal is to ease bill spikes during extreme weather, and that customers would keep getting the credit automatically, without enrolling or applying.

Under the new schedule, customers of PG&E, Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric received their 2026 electric credits in August and September. For Liberty, Pacific Power and Bear Valley, the 2026 credits came in April and November, and the CPUC says future credits for those three will arrive in October and November. Natural gas climate credits will move to February starting in 2027.

Liberty customers who also have natural gas service from another utility may see a separate gas climate credit. For 2026, the CPUC lists gas credits of $46.26 for PG&E, $32.58 for SDG&E, $45.57 for Southwest Gas and $36.06 for SoCalGas, all paid in April.

What Customers Should Check

The credit appears as a line item labeled California Climate Credit. It reduces the amount due rather than arriving as a check, so households with automatic payments will simply see a smaller withdrawal. Customers checking for it can compare the November statement with the spring bill, where Liberty showed the same $71.98 line under the same name.

Customers who pay a very small bill in November may not use the full $71.98 that month. Any amount left over rolls forward to the following bill, the CPUC said, so the value is not lost.

Small businesses get a separate Small Business Climate Credit, which keeps its existing April and October schedule, according to the CPUC.

The credit itself may change in coming years. The CPUC scheduled an Aug. 11 workshop titled “Methods for Improving the Residential Climate Credit.” For now, the November credit arrives as an automatic line on the bill.

The same November timing applies to Pacific Power’s California customers, whose larger credit the site covered in a separate story on the $111.83 Pacific Power credit. Elsewhere in the country, other utilities are cutting November bills too, including Arizona Public Service’s one-time credit.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Wikimedia Commons – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons