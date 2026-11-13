FPL Doubled Its Saving Steps Program, and Florida Seniors and Working Families Who Qualify Get a One-Time $200 Bill Credit

For a Florida household that earns too much for most aid but still runs short at the end of the month, a $200 break on the electric bill is real money. Florida Power & Light said on Nov. 11 that it is doubling the money behind the program that hands out that credit, which should let it reach more seniors and working families.

In its announcement, FPL said it is raising funding for its Saving Steps program from $15 million to $30 million. Eligible customers get a one-time $200 bill credit after completing a short set of energy-saving lessons.

Who Qualifies for the $200 Credit

Instead of a share of the poverty level or of state median income, Saving Steps uses the United Way ALICE threshold for each county, which is built from what basic living costs add up to there. ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.

On its Saving Steps page, FPL lists the requirements:

The customer has an active residential FPL account at an address FPL serves.

Household income is at or below the ALICE threshold for the customer’s county.

The account has no history of fraud, such as a false name, tampering or unauthorized meter connections.

The customer has not received the credit before. It is available once per account or service address.

FPL said the ALICE line covers many seniors and working families, including teachers and first responders.

How Many Floridians Fall Under the ALICE Line

The threshold reaches deep into the middle of the income ladder. The 2026 State of ALICE report for Florida, based on 2024 data, found that 47% of the state’s 9.1 million households, about 4.27 million, earned less than the cost of basics. Of those, 12% were in poverty and 34% were ALICE households that earn more than the poverty line but still cannot cover essentials.

The report puts the yearly survival budget for a Florida family of four with an infant and a preschooler at $91,332, and $35,904 for a single working-age adult. County thresholds vary from those statewide figures, so a family in one county can qualify while a family with the same income elsewhere does not. FPL directs customers to the United Way ALICE calculator to check their county.

FPL serves more than 6 million customer accounts, or about 12 million people, according to the company. At $200 per credit, the full $30 million would be enough for up to 150,000 credits, compared with up to 75,000 under the original $15 million. That is a small share of FPL’s customer base, which is why the timing of an application can matter.

Steps to Get the Credit

The process depends on whether the household already gets energy help. Either way, the customer completes the energy-saving lessons, which FPL describes as the education half of the program, before the credit is applied.

Customers who received LIHEAP, the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program, or FPL’s Care To Share help in the last 12 months can skip the income check. They watch the Saving Steps video series and submit the application.

Everyone else first uses the ALICE calculator to confirm they qualify, then completes the videos and verifies income online through The Salvation Army, which partners with FPL on the program. Pay stubs or proof of Social Security, VA, pension or child support income work as documents, the company says. Filling out the application alone does not trigger the credit without that income check.

The Salvation Army usually processes income verification within 30 days. FPL then confirms eligibility and applies the credit, which can take up to 90 days to appear on a bill, according to the program page.

The credit depends on funding being available. If the application page says it is no longer accepting applications, money has run out in that area for now, and FPL says customers can check back later because funding may open up again.

Credits Some Seniors Already Got

Part of the money has already gone out without an application. FPL said it gave automatic credits to eligible seniors who received help from the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program, a state program for low-income households with at least one member 60 or older that face a home energy emergency. Qualifying customers also received automatic credits after Hurricane Isaias, the company said.

Dawn Nichols, FPL’s vice president of customer service, said in the announcement that the company understands “every dollar matters.” Capt. Andrea Israel of The Salvation Army’s Florida division said a program like this “can mean so much.”

Other Help on the Same Bill

Saving Steps sits alongside several other programs listed on FPL’s Assistance Center. LIHEAP, the federal home energy program, can pay up to $1,700 within a 12-month period for households with income up to 60% of the Florida state median. Care To Share, funded by FPL employees and customers, helps income-qualified customers with bill payments or electrical repairs. Any residential customer can ask for a payment extension, depending on payment history.

FPL also pointed to its FPL On Call program, which lets the utility briefly cycle off certain appliances during peak demand and saves enrolled customers more than $90 a year.

The Florida credit joins a run of utility bill relief elsewhere this fall, including Arizona Public Service’s November credit and Rhode Island Energy’s winter relief credits. Unlike those, FPL’s $200 goes only to customers who apply and qualify.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Winnebaggo – CC0/Wikimedia Commons