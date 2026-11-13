Family Dollar Agreed to Pay $63 Million for Charging More at the Register Than on the Shelf, and $40 Million Is Set Aside for Shoppers

A shopper grabs a bottle of detergent marked on the shelf at one price, and the register rings up something higher. Federal and state regulators say that happened at Family Dollar stores across the country for years, and on Nov. 12 the chain agreed to pay $63 million to settle the case.

The Federal Trade Commission and 17 states announced the settlement, which sets aside $40 million for a fund that pays shoppers back, plus a $20 million discount program and more than $3 million for the states. Any customer who bought something at Family Dollar from Jan. 1, 2023, through Oct. 1, 2026, counts as an eligible consumer under the proposed order.

How Shoppers Get a Share of the $40 Million

Unlike some refund programs that mail checks automatically, this one runs on claims. Under the stipulated order filed in federal court, Family Dollar must hire an independent claims administrator and open a claims process within 30 days after the court enters the order.

Shoppers will fill out a form stating that they made a purchase during the eligible period and giving identifying information. The FTC must approve the form before it goes live. Once the form is available, people will have 180 days to submit it, and the administrator has up to 30 days to review each claim.

Payments go out on a rolling basis for valid claims until the $40 million runs out, according to the order. Family Dollar must pay the cost of running the program separately, so administration fees do not come out of the shoppers’ fund.

The order does not set a fixed amount per person. How much each claimant receives will depend on how the administrator pays out valid claims within the $40 million cap.

The Notices Going Up in Stores

Customers will not have to go looking for the program. Within 14 days after the order is entered, Family Dollar must post a notice on the front door of each store, at every register, and on the website and app screens where shoppers first see store products.

The required notice tells customers that Family Dollar sometimes charged more than the listed price between 2023 and 2026, and gives a short web address to claim relief. The chain must also link to the settlement website from the familydollar.com home page and its app for 30 days, and include the notice in its weekly digital circulars.

The notices stay up until the claims period closes or the full $40 million has been paid, whichever comes first.

A Two-Day, 15% Discount Is Part of the Deal

The other $20 million comes back to customers at the register. The order requires a store-wide discount of 15% off current prices, offered on two consecutive days, within 90 days after the order is entered.

Alcohol, tobacco, gift cards and other prepaid cards are excluded. Only discounts given under this specific program count toward the $20 million, so regular coupons, loyalty deals and store markdowns do not reduce what Family Dollar owes. The company has to announce the discount on its website, app, weekly circulars and at store entrances or registers at least 14 days before it starts.

What Regulators Say Went Wrong

According to the FTC, inspections by state and local regulators found inaccurate price labels at Family Dollar stores nationwide, with customers charged more at the register than the shelf, tag or ad price. Thousands of stores were involved, the agency said, including in low-income neighborhoods with few full-service grocery stores.

State and local regulators cited the chain for thousands of pricing violations over the past five years, with fines topping $3 million, the FTC said. In the last three years alone, Family Dollar paid more than $800,000 in penalties under settlements with state attorneys general and consumer protection agencies. The complaint also alleges that the company’s Smart Coupons app failed to deliver promised discounts at checkout.

Arizona is one example. The state’s attorney general reached a consent judgment with Family Dollar after Arizona stores repeatedly failed scanning accuracy inspections, often because register prices were changed before shelf tags were updated. That deal required the chain to honor the lower shelf price and post notices at every Arizona register.

“The FTC is committed to ensuring price transparency and fairness so consumers can make informed choices,” said Christopher Mufarrige, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

Which States Signed On, and What Comes Next

The FTC’s case page lists the states that joined: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah and Wisconsin. The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, and the Commission voted 2-0 to file it.

The order is proposed and becomes binding only after a judge signs it. Once it does, the 14-day clock for store notices and the 30-day clock for opening claims both start. Family Dollar must finish the full settlement program within 12 months.

Beyond the money, the chain must run a pricing accuracy program that checks prices, trains employees to catch mismatches and fixes errors quickly, with an independent assessor reviewing it every year.

The case follows a similar fight with Dollar General. On Oct. 26, the FTC and state partners sued Dollar General over register prices that did not match the shelf, a case that is still in court. The Dollar General complaint makes similar pricing accuracy allegations, and that chain has not settled. Earlier FTC refund rounds, such as the checks mailed to Walmart money transfer customers, were sent out by the agency itself; the Family Dollar fund will instead run through an administrator the company hires and pays for.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Quintin Soloviev – CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons