Acima Will Wipe Out $130 Million in Rent-to-Own Lease Balances and Pay $43 Million in Refunds Under a 43-State Settlement

The pitch at the furniture store sounded simple: take the couch home today and pay it off in 90 days. Under a settlement announced Nov. 12, state attorneys general say thousands of shoppers who signed that kind of deal with Acima ended up on a 12-month plan instead, often paying about twice the store’s price.

Acima Digital and its parent, Acima Holdings, agreed to a $183.5 million settlement with 43 states. Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said the deal includes $130 million in lease balance reductions, $43 million in consumer restitution and $10.5 million paid to the states. Acima did not admit wrongdoing.

Where the $183.5 Million Goes

Most of the money never changes hands as cash. The $130 million is lease debt Acima must reduce for qualifying customers, which means some people will see the balance they still owe on a rent-to-own agreement wiped away or cut down.

The $43 million is the cash part. It goes into a fund for refunds to consumers, handled by a settlement administrator. The remaining $10.5 million goes to the states that brought the case.

Several attorneys general released their own state numbers on Nov. 12:

Pennsylvania: more than $1.6 million in restitution and $3.6 million in lease forgiveness, affecting almost 9,000 residents, according to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

more than $1.6 million in restitution and $3.6 million in lease forgiveness, affecting almost 9,000 residents, according to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. Colorado: $1.36 million in lease forgiveness for 1,229 consumers and $450,000 in restitution for 1,631 consumers, plus $389,000 to the state, according to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office.

$1.36 million in lease forgiveness for 1,229 consumers and $450,000 in restitution for 1,631 consumers, plus $389,000 to the state, according to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office. Oregon: part of the 43-state settlement, with refunds and canceled balances handled the same way, according to the Oregon Department of Justice.

Pennsylvania, Colorado and Tennessee led the coalition.

What the States Say Acima Did

Acima partners with retailers to offer rental-purchase agreements on furniture, appliances and electronics. The states’ complaint lists several practices.

The company advertised 90-day payoff programs, the states said, without making clear that customers were automatically placed in a 12-month maximum term. Over 12 months, the attorneys general said, customers could pay about double the advertised cash price.

Acima also used the word “credit” in its ads, which the states said led shoppers to believe they were getting ordinary financing. The electronic signing process allegedly hid key terms. Acima allegedly marked up the cash price of merchandise above what its retail partners charged, and made it harder for customers to end a lease without penalty by returning the item.

“Acima misled consumers with hidden markups and fees in their rent-to-own lease agreements,” Weiser said. Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield said customers “walked into a store thinking they’d found an affordable way to pay over a few months.”

Who Has to Do Anything

Nobody needs to file a claim. Both the Pennsylvania and Colorado offices said eligible customers will be contacted directly. The settlement administrator will reach out to people who qualify for a refund, and Acima will contact people whose lease balances are being forgiven.

That setup puts the job of finding eligible customers on the administrator and on Acima itself, rather than on the people who signed the leases. Customers whose mailing address or email has changed since they signed may want to make sure Acima has current contact details. Pennsylvania’s office said more information will be sent to those affected.

Sunday framed the case around the household budgets involved, saying his office found that Acima caused more financial strain and stress for the people leasing from it.

The settlement also changes how Acima operates. The company must train its retail partners, stop certain advertising claims unless key details are clearly disclosed, stop hiding terms during electronic signing, stop marking up prices above its partners’ prices, and stop obstructing returns. For five years, it cannot report rental-purchase agreements to Equifax, Experian or TransUnion, the Pennsylvania office said.

Acima also agreed to handle problems with the merchandise itself. Where state law or the lease requires it to maintain the item, the company must properly deal with late deliveries, items that arrive damaged and repairs needed during the lease, according to the Pennsylvania release. Those terms cover cases where a customer could otherwise keep making payments on an item that arrived late, showed up broken or stopped working during the lease.

In Pennsylvania, the consent petition was filed in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas and is pending court approval.

How This Fits With Earlier Acima Cases

The multistate deal follows a smaller one in Washington, D.C. In July, D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb announced a $4 million Acima settlement that included $900,000 in refunds and $2.7 million in debt forgiveness for more than 10,000 D.C. residents.

The federal government took a different path. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued Acima and its founder in July 2024, arguing the leases were a form of credit, but voluntarily dismissed the case with prejudice in March 2025. The states’ settlement is what now delivers money and canceled balances to customers.

The deal resembles other cases where states forced a lender to erase debt rather than mail checks. Readers who follow the FTC’s recent refund mailings will notice the difference: in the Acima case, the biggest benefit for most people is a smaller balance, not a payment.

Customers who signed an Acima agreement and are unsure whether they qualify can watch their mail and email for a notice from the settlement administrator or from Acima, the states said. More details on the refund process are expected once the administrator is in place.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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