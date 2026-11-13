Married Couples 65 and Older Can Deduct an Extra $12,000 on Their 2026 Tax Returns, Even if They Don't Itemize, the IRS Says

A retired couple sitting down with their tax paperwork early next year will find a line that did not exist a few years ago. If both spouses are 65 or older, they can subtract an extra $12,000 from their income on the 2026 return they file in 2027, and they do not have to itemize to get it.

The break is the enhanced deduction for seniors, worth $6,000 for each qualifying person. The IRS lays out the rules in Publication 6142, revised in October 2026, which says the deduction applies for tax years 2025 through 2028 and can be claimed by people who take the standard deduction as well as those who itemize.

How the $12,000 Figure Works

The deduction is per person. A single filer who is 65 or older can deduct up to $6,000. A married couple filing jointly can deduct up to $12,000 when both spouses qualify, according to the IRS eligibility page for the enhanced senior deduction. If only one spouse has reached 65, the couple’s amount is $6,000.

To count for the 2026 return, a taxpayer must be 65 on or before the last day of the tax year, which means Dec. 31, 2026. Someone who turns 65 on New Year’s Eve still qualifies for the full year.

The IRS describes the $6,000 as an addition on top of what seniors already get. On its summary of the One, Big, Beautiful Bill provisions for individuals, the agency says the senior deduction is “in addition to the existing standard deduction for seniors.” For 2026, the regular standard deduction is $32,200 for married couples filing jointly and $16,100 for single filers, according to the same IRS page, before the existing extra amount for age and the new senior deduction are added.

That stacking is the main reason the change matters to retirees. Most older households do not itemize, so for years the only age-related break they saw was the smaller additional standard deduction. The new deduction lands on the same return, in the same year, without a separate application.

Who Gets the Full Amount and Who Gets Less

The deduction is aimed at middle-income seniors. It begins to shrink once modified adjusted gross income goes above $75,000 for a single filer or $150,000 for a married couple filing jointly, the IRS says in Publication 6142.

Below those lines, the full $6,000 or $12,000 applies. Above them, the amount is reduced, and higher-income retirees can phase out of it altogether. Modified adjusted gross income includes items such as pensions, IRA withdrawals and the taxable part of Social Security, so a large required distribution late in the year can push a household over the threshold.

The IRS lists three other requirements that trip people up:

Each person claiming the deduction must have a valid Social Security number on the return.

Married couples must file a joint return. Married filing separately does not qualify.

The deduction is figured on Part V of Schedule 1-A and carried to line 13b of Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR.

The Form Retirees Will Need

Schedule 1-A is the new form the IRS built for four deductions created by the 2025 law. In its fact sheet on Schedule 1-A, the agency says the form covers qualified tips of up to $25,000, overtime pay of up to $12,500 ($25,000 on a joint return), up to $10,000 of interest on a qualifying car loan, and the senior deduction of up to $6,000 per person.

A retiree who has none of the other three deductions fills out only the senior section. The total from the schedule goes on line 13b of the 1040, below the standard deduction line. Paper filers need to attach the schedule to their return so the line 13b amount has its supporting math.

Because Part V depends on modified adjusted gross income, filers whose income is close to $75,000 or $150,000 should check the worksheet carefully. The IRS describes the deduction as phasing out above those amounts, so a household slightly over the line still keeps part of it.

What It Means Next to the January Raise

The deduction arrives in the same season as a bigger Social Security check. The Social Security Administration announced a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment for 2027, which adds about $75 a month to the average retirement benefit starting in January and reaches nearly 72 million beneficiaries.

For retirees whose Social Security is partly taxable, the senior deduction lowers the income that tax is figured on. A couple with $60,000 of taxable income before the new deduction would report $48,000 after it, if both are 65 or older and their modified income is under the $150,000 line. How much tax that saves depends on the couple’s bracket. For a couple whose top dollars are taxed at 12%, a $12,000 deduction works out to about $1,440 less in federal tax. The 12% bracket is one of the brackets the IRS adjusts each year, as its newest bracket figures show.

The break is temporary. Publication 6142 says it runs only through the 2028 tax year, so it will appear on the returns filed in 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029 unless Congress extends it. Families planning Roth conversions or large IRA withdrawals in that window may want to keep the income limits in mind, since staying under $75,000 or $150,000 preserves the full deduction.

Seniors who are also checking the other numbers that change for the next filing season can compare this break with the IRS’s newest standard deduction amounts, which set the starting point every retiree’s return is built on.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Carol M. Highsmith – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons