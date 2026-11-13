Mark Zuckerberg's Three Daughters Still Aren't Set to Inherit Most of His Fortune of More Than $200 Billion, Under a 99% Pledge

Most parents with a fortune of more than $200 billion would be expected to leave the bulk of it to their children. Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan said nearly 11 years ago that they would not, and that promise still stands.

The Meta founder’s three daughters are not slated to inherit most of his wealth, Fortune reported on Nov. 7, because of a December 2015 pledge in which Zuckerberg and Chan committed to give away 99% of their Facebook shares, now Meta shares, during their lifetimes. Back then, those shares were worth about $45 billion. Fortune now puts Zuckerberg’s fortune above $200 billion.

The Promise Made in a Letter to a Newborn

The pledge came in an open letter the couple wrote to their first daughter, Maxima, shortly after she was born in late 2015. In it, they explained why they were giving most of their wealth away rather than passing it down.

Like all parents, the couple wrote, they wanted their daughter to grow up in a world better than the one they knew, according to Fortune. They said they had “a moral responsibility to all children in the next generation,” and told the newborn, whom they called Max, that they felt a great responsibility to leave the world a better place for her and for all children.

The company made it official the same day. In a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 1, 2015, Facebook disclosed that Zuckerberg planned to “gift or otherwise direct substantially all of his shares of Facebook stock” during his lifetime. The filing said he would sell or give away no more than $1 billion of stock a year for the next three years, and that he intended to keep his majority voting position “for the foreseeable future.”

Why the Number Grew From $45 Billion to More Than $200 Billion

The pledge was written as a share of stock, not a dollar amount. That detail matters. When Meta’s stock price climbs, so does the amount the couple has promised to give away.

Zuckerberg still holds roughly 13% of Meta, according to Fortune, and the company’s share structure gives him majority voting control. Fortune ties his fortune to that stake. So a pledge covering 99% of those shares covers the overwhelming majority of what he owns.

That control has been a design choice from the start. In April 2016, Facebook general counsel Colin Stretch wrote in a company post that Zuckerberg “plans to give away 99% of his Facebook shares” over the course of his life through the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. The post proposed a new class of non-voting shares so that giving stock away would not cost him control of the company.

Where the Money Goes Instead

The vehicle for the giving is the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. It is not a traditional private foundation. According to its own website, CZI “carries out its work through the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, LLC,” along with other entities. Fortune notes that the LLC setup gives the couple more freedom over timing and causes, and lets them invest in for-profit companies and fund policy advocacy.

CZI says it has awarded approximately $7.22 billion in grants since 2015 and invested nearly $300 million in ventures. Its early work focused on causes like California housing affordability and criminal justice reform, Fortune reported. Today its website describes it as “leading the new era of AI-powered biology” through its Biohub research network, with the goal of helping scientists “cure or prevent all disease.”

The science push dates back a decade. In September 2016, the couple announced $3 billion over 10 years, including $600 million for the first Biohub, to support research that could “cure, prevent, or manage all diseases” within their children’s lifetime. Zuckerberg called the goal hard and said it would take patience, but that it was important.

How the Pledge Compares to Other Billionaires

Zuckerberg and Chan are part of a small club of the very rich who have said publicly that most of their money will not go to their heirs. Fortune compared them to Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and Michael Bloomberg, and noted that Gates plans to close his foundation in 2045 after spending down about $200 billion. Gates has praised Zuckerberg’s commitment to give away more than 90% of his wealth, according to the same report.

Readers of The Tonic Edit have seen how fast these fortunes swing. Warren Buffett’s fortune reached about $142 billion even after he gave away more than $72 billion, and Jeff Bezos and the Waltons gained billions in a single day after the midterms while Elon Musk lost $34.5 billion.

California’s Billionaire Tax Fight Adds a Twist

Zuckerberg’s fortune is also tangled up in a California fight. Proposition 40, a proposed one-time 5% levy on the net worth of California billionaires, was trailing 55% to 45% as of Nov. 6, while Proposition 42, which would cancel it, was leading with about 54%, Fortune reported. Zuckerberg told Meta’s board he was weighing a move out of the state over the measure, and Meta created a new class of stock he could sell to cover a possible tax bill.

None of that changes the pledge itself. What it shows is how much of the couple’s wealth is still tied up in Meta shares, and how much of it is promised to the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative rather than to Maxima and her two younger sisters.

The daughters will not be left with nothing. Even 1% of a fortune above $200 billion is more than $2 billion. But under the plan their parents put in writing in 2015, and described to investors in an SEC filing the same day, the vast majority of the family’s Meta stock is meant for charity, not for them.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Pi.1415926535 – CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons