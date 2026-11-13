John Deere's $99 Million Repair Settlement Covers Owners Who Paid Deere Dealers to Fix Large Farm Equipment Since 2018, and Claims Close Dec. 31

When a green-and-yellow combine throws a fault code in the middle of harvest, the fix for years has usually meant a call to the Deere dealer and a bill for the technician’s hours. Farmers who paid those bills since 2018 now have until Dec. 31 to claim part of a $99 million settlement over them.

The money comes from a class action accusing Deere & Company of illegally steering repair work on its big farm machines to its own dealers. The settlement covers anyone in the U.S. who bought repair services for Deere large agricultural equipment from Deere or an authorized dealer between Jan. 10, 2018, and May 18, 2026, according to the official settlement website. A claim form is required to get paid.

What the Lawsuit Claimed

The case is In re Deere & Company Repair Services Antitrust Litigation, MDL No. 3030, Case No. 3:22-cv-50188, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Western Division. The lawsuits were first filed in 2022.

Farmers alleged that Deere kept the software and diagnostic tools needed to repair its modern, computer-controlled machines out of reach of owners and independent shops. That, they argued, forced repairs through Deere’s dealer network and pushed up what farmers paid. Deere denies wrongdoing, and the court has not ruled on who was right, the settlement website says.

U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston signed the order preliminarily approving the settlement on May 18, 2026. Ag trade outlet DTN reported that the court found the deal “raises no obvious reasons to doubt its fairness,” and that plaintiffs’ filings estimate the class at well over 200,000 farmers.

Which Machines and Which Repairs Count

The settlement is about large agricultural equipment, not lawn tractors. According to an analysis by the University of Maryland’s agricultural risk management program, the settlement defines it as Deere farm equipment that depends in part on electronic control units. The covered list includes:

Large and medium tractors in the 6000, 7000, 8000 and 9000 Series

Combines

Cotton pickers and strippers

Sugarcane harvesters

Tillage and seeding equipment, including planters

Application equipment and sprayers

The repair work had to be bought from Deere or an authorized Deere dealer in the United States. Repairs done by independent shops or by the owner are not what the money is meant to cover.

How the $99 Million Is Split

Deere is paying $99 million in cash into the fund, plus interest that has been building since Jan. 15, 2026. Plaintiffs’ expert put the total value of the deal, including the repair-access rules, at $392.9 million to $747 million, the settlement website says.

The University of Maryland analysis says payments are pro rata, based on each claimant’s repair labor hours at Deere dealers during the class period. That means a farm that ran up hundreds of dealer labor hours will get a larger share than one that had a single service call. DTN reported that the payout is based on overcharges on labor hours only, and does not cover downtime, parts, parts markups or crop losses.

Claimants do not have to reconstruct every invoice from memory. According to the University of Maryland write-up, Deere supplied labor-hour data tied to each machine’s Product Identification Number, and claim forms come prepopulated with that information for class members to verify. The fund also pays notice and administration costs, attorneys’ fees, litigation costs, service awards for the named plaintiffs and taxes before the rest is divided.

The Dates Moved, and Dec. 31 Is the One That Matters

The original court order set an October claim deadline and an Oct. 29 fairness hearing. The schedule has since been pushed back. The official settlement website now lists these dates:

Exclusion and objection deadline: Dec. 4, 2026

Claim deadline: Dec. 31, 2026, submitted online or received by that date

Final approval hearing: Jan. 19, 2027

The website notes that the court “still has to decide whether to approve the Settlement,” so payments will not go out until after final approval. Claims are filed through the “Submit Claim” page on DeereRepairSettlement.com.

The Repair Rules Farmers Get Either Way

Beyond cash, the class settlement requires Deere to make repair capabilities and tools available to farmers and independent repair providers, and that relief applies to every class member whether or not a claim is filed. The University of Maryland analysis says it lasts ten years. Deere must offer diagnostic tools, software and technical information on “fair and reasonable terms,” make dealer technical assistance solutions viewable by Dec. 31, 2026, and offer offline reprogramming and diagnostics through its Operations Center PRO Service by the same date.

A separate case points the same direction. On July 8, 2026, the Federal Trade Commission and five states (Illinois, Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin) announced a proposed 10-year order requiring Deere to give farmers and independent shops repair resources equivalent to what its dealers get. That includes reading and clearing fault codes, pairing newly installed parts, and restarting machines stuck in emissions-related “limp mode.” “The FTC will continue fighting against anticompetitive restrictions on American consumers’ right to repair,” said Daniel Guarnera, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition. The FTC deal carries no money for farmers, the settlement website notes.

For other open payouts with year-end deadlines, The Tonic Edit has covered the Hyundai and Kia theft settlement worth up to $4,500 and Apple’s Siri settlement, which closes Dec. 21.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: PtiBzh – CC0/Wikimedia Commons