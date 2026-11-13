New Jersey's ANCHOR Property Tax Payments of Up to $1,500 Are Going Out, Usually About 90 Days After Homeowners Applied

Eleven days after New Jersey’s ANCHOR filing window shut, the money is still moving. Homeowners who filed close to the Nov. 2 deadline are still in line, and the state’s own guidance says the wait can stretch to about three months.

ANCHOR pays homeowners up to $1,500 and renters $450, or $700 for renters 65 and older. The New Jersey Division of Taxation began sending payments on Sept. 15 and said most applicants should be paid within about 90 days of filing, according to a Division update relayed by the New Jersey Society of CPAs.

How Much Each Household Gets

The Division of Taxation’s benefit table sets the amounts by income and by whether a person owned or rented. Income is measured on line 29 of the 2025 New Jersey income tax return.

Homeowners with 2025 gross income of $150,000 or less: $1,500.

Homeowners with income from $150,001 to $250,000: $1,000.

Homeowners over $250,000: not eligible.

Renters 64 or younger with income of $150,000 or less: $450.

Renters 65 or older by Dec. 31, 2025: $700.

The state also folds in a small extra for some seniors. Homeowners and renters 65 and older who did not have to file a state return, or did not claim the $50 property tax credit, get that $50 added to their ANCHOR payment, according to the same page.

One change caught some longtime recipients off guard. The extra $250 that homeowners 65 and older used to receive through ANCHOR was discontinued because of the separate Stay NJ program, WHYY reported in August. Older homeowners now look to Stay NJ for that larger help instead.

Who Qualifies This Round

This year’s payments are technically the 2025 ANCHOR benefit. The address used to claim it had to be the person’s main home on Oct. 1, 2025, according to the state’s eligibility page. Homeowners had to have New Jersey gross income of $250,000 or less, and renters $150,000 or less.

The same page states the filing deadline plainly: “The filing deadline was November 2, 2026.” Anyone who missed it and thinks they qualified can no longer file for this round.

Many people never had to file at all. The Division said it would file on behalf of most eligible homeowners under 65 who do not receive Social Security or Railroad Retirement disability benefits, and most eligible renters of every age who got the benefit before. Those households were mailed an ANCHOR Benefit Confirmation Letter in August. WHYY reported that more than 1.1 million homeowners and renters received those letters.

Homeowners 65 and older were in a different position. They had to file the combined PAS-1 application to get ANCHOR, even if they filed one last year.

Why the Wait Is About 90 Days

Payments are not one big batch. They are issued on a rolling basis as applications are processed. The Division’s September update said most recipients should get their money within 90 days unless the state needs more information.

That timeline matters most for late filers. A homeowner who applied on Nov. 2 would be looking at roughly the end of January 2027 under the 90-day guideline. Someone who filed in September would be near the end of that window now.

Those who were filed for automatically were paid on their own schedule. According to WHYY, payments for recipients 65 and older started in mid-September, and those for recipients under 65 began around Oct. 15.

How the money arrives depends on last year. People who got ANCHOR by direct deposit last time had this year’s payment sent to the same account. Anyone who wanted to change bank details or switch to a paper check had to file a new application with the updated information by Sept. 15, the Division said.

How to Check a Payment’s Status

The state runs a tracker at propertytaxreliefstatus.nj.gov, labeled for 2025 property tax relief applications. It asks for a Social Security number or ITIN and the ZIP code used on the application. The same tracker covers Senior Freeze and Stay NJ.

The Division’s property tax relief page also points to that tracker and notes that the Fiscal Year 2027 state budget funds Senior Freeze, ANCHOR and Stay NJ benefits. Taxpayers who need to talk to someone can schedule a phone appointment through the NJ Tax Portal.

A payment issued in an estate’s name is normal when the eligible person has died. The eligibility page says approved benefits in those cases are issued to the estate.

What the Money Adds Up To

ANCHOR moves a lot of money. WHYY reported that the state issued more than $2 billion in ANCHOR payments last year and expects a similar amount this year. Division of Taxation Director Marita Sciarrotta told the station that recipients “can expect to start seeing payments in their mailbox or in their checking or savings accounts in mid-September,” the start of the rolling schedule that is still running now.

For a homeowner earning $150,000 or less, the $1,500 lands in the middle of the winter bill season. Renters 65 and older get $700, and younger renters $450.

The same household may also be due other help. The Tonic Edit covered New Jersey’s Senior Freeze checks, with the next batch due Dec. 1, and up to $1,278 in New Jersey heating aid this winter. Utility customers can also read about New Jersey’s winter shutoff protection starting Nov. 15.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA – CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons