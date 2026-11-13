What Happens to an Unpaid Indiana Heating Bill When the Winter Shutoff Ban Ends March 15? The Debt Comes Due

What happens to a heating bill that an Indiana family could not pay over the winter once the state’s shutoff ban ends on March 15? The unpaid balance is still owed, and the utility can start collecting on it again, so the safest move is to set up a payment plan before the protection lifts.

The winter rule stops disconnections for eligible households. It does not erase a dollar of what they owe.

Does the winter moratorium forgive the unpaid balance?

No. The ban pauses shutoffs; it does not cancel the debt. Nothing in Indiana’s winter rules wipes out what a household owes. The moratorium holds off a disconnection through the cold months, and the charges that pile up behind it stay on the account, due once the protection ends on March 15.

Indiana’s Office of Utility Consumer Counselor frames the protection the same way in its winter bills guidance: qualified consumers can be shielded by the disconnection moratorium from Dec. 1 through March 15, but the office still tells customers to investigate all billing options, including payment arrangements and budget billing. The protection is a hold on the shutoff, not a break on the charges, which keep adding up through the coldest months.

The ban itself runs from Dec. 1 to March 15 and covers regulated gas and electric customers who receive or qualify for Energy Assistance Program funds and give the utility written proof. The site explained how the protection is triggered in its earlier report on Indiana’s Dec. 1 to March 15 shutoff ban. This piece is about the bill that waits at the other end of it.

What happens on and after March 15?

Once March 15 passes, the regular disconnection rules return, and a large unpaid balance can again lead to a shutoff notice. The OUCC warns that spring is when disconnections resume for accounts still behind, and says a customer who needs a payment arrangement should request it as early as possible, before the protection lifts.

Indiana’s disconnection rule, 170 IAC 4-1-16, sets out how a shutoff for nonpayment works outside the winter window. A residential customer must get 14 days’ prior written notice, and a nonpayment disconnection can happen only between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on days the utility office is open. If the customer shows credible evidence of payment or a pending dispute, the rule says “service shall not be disconnected.” Those steps give a household a short runway in the spring, but they do not pause the clock the way the winter ban does.

If a disconnection does happen later, the same rule governs getting service back. It lets a utility charge a reconnection fee no higher than the amount in its filed tariffs, and requires reconnection “within one (1) working day after it is requested” once the customer has met the rule’s conditions. If a shutoff broke the rule, “the service shall immediately be restored at no charge to the customer.”

The practical takeaway is that March 15 is not a cliff for the debt. The money is owed the whole time. It is a cliff only for the protection against being cut off over it.

How can a household spread the balance out?

The main tool is a payment plan, and state rule builds one in. Under 170 IAC 4-1-16, a customer facing financial hardship can avoid disconnection by agreeing to an extended payment arrangement: paying an initial portion, capped at $10 or one-tenth of the bill, whichever is less, then clearing the rest within three months while keeping current on new bills. The terms must be in writing and signed by both the customer and the utility, and the customer cannot have broken a similar agreement in the prior 12 months.

Individual utilities offer longer plans on top of that minimum. NIPSCO lists three on its payment plans page: a Three Month Standard, a Six Month Standard and a 12 Month Standard, each spreading the past-due balance over that many months on top of current charges. The company says each plan starts with an initial down payment, and that other personalized options may be available by phone.

Whatever plan a household picks, the OUCC’s winter bills guidance stresses one thing: customers must follow through on any arrangement they agree to, or the protection it offers falls away. Chipping away at the balance through the winter, even in partial payments, shrinks what comes due in March.

Where can families get help before the debt comes due?

The first stop is energy assistance, which can cut the balance itself. The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s 2027 Energy Assistance Program plan runs the heating and winter crisis benefits from Oct. 1, 2026 through April 30, 2027, and sets income eligibility at 60% of the state median income. The site has detailed the Indiana energy assistance income limits, which this season reach $64,533 a year for a household of four.

Applying for that aid is also what switches on the shutoff protection in the first place, because the moratorium covers customers who receive or qualify for those funds. A household that applies both lowers its bill and buys the winter pause, then uses the months until March 15 to arrange a plan for whatever is left.

For those who are not sure where to start, Indiana 211 is a single point of contact. Reachable by dialing 211 or online at in211.org, it connects callers to energy assistance intake sites and other help with utility bills. Lining up aid, a payment plan or both before March 15 is how a winter balance stops being a spring shutoff.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Shixart1985 – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons