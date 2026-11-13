Military Retirees Get the Same Cost-of-Living Raise as Social Security in January, About $90 More a Month on a Typical Pension of That Size

Military retirees get the same 3.6% cost-of-living raise as Social Security beneficiaries, and a retiree who receives $2,500 a month in retired pay will see about $90 more. The Social Security Administration set the 2027 adjustment in its Oct. 14 announcement, and military retired pay is tied to the same number by law.

For a household living on a service pension, that is a change to the monthly budget without a form, a call or a vote.

What 3.6% does to a $2,500 pension

The math is simple. Military Times, in its rundown of the 2027 increase, gave a $2,500 example: a military retiree who receives $2,500 in retired pay will see a COLA increase of about $90 per month. Multiplying $2,500 by 0.036 gives exactly $90, which lifts a $2,500 payment to $2,590.

The American Legion, in its report on the increase, put it per $1,000: retired military members will receive a $36 increase per $1,000 of retirement pension received monthly. On that scale, a $2,000 pension gains $72 and a $3,000 pension gains $108.

The $2,500 figure is an example of a pension of that size, not a statement about what the average retiree is paid. Actual retired pay varies widely with rank, years of service and retirement system, and the percentage is applied to each person’s own amount.

The raise is also larger than last year’s. Military Times noted that the 2027 adjustment is 0.8 percentage points higher than the 2.8% COLA applied in 2026. By comparison, SSA said the average retired worker on Social Security will get about $75 more a month.

Why no application or vote is needed

Military retired pay and Social Security share an automatic mechanism. The Legion’s report said military pensions and Social Security have “permanent, built-in statutory language” that triggers the increase without new legislation. It also said veterans do not need to submit any paperwork.

The National Guard Association of the United States, in a summary of the 2027 numbers, described the rule this way: by law, military retirees and veterans receiving disability benefits get the same COLA as Social Security recipients. The association added that COLAs are not pay raises. They keep benefits in step with inflation as measured by the consumer price index for urban wage earners and clerical workers, known as CPI-W, and if that index does not rise, no adjustment is made.

That link to Social Security is also why military retirees do better than some other federal retirees this year. Federal workers under the newer retirement system receive a smaller adjustment, a difference the site covered in its look at the 2.6% raise for FERS retirees.

When the higher payment arrives

The Legion’s report gave the effective date as Dec. 1, 2026. Military Times said the increase goes into effect in January. Both can be true, because retired pay is paid after the month it covers, so the first check with the raise comes at the turn of the year.

The Defense Finance and Accounting Service publishes the calendar on its retired pay schedule. Retired and annuitant pay is due on the first of the month, and when the first falls on a weekend or holiday, retirees are paid on the last business day of the month. For the December 2026 entitlement, the schedule lists Dec. 31, 2026 as the retired pay date and Jan. 4, 2027 as the annuitant pay date. Retirees who see the deposit on Dec. 31 will be looking at the first payment on the new schedule, and the January 2027 payment follows.

DFAS’s own COLA page could not be loaded when this article was prepared, so the dates here come from the pay schedule above and the Legion and Military Times reports rather than from a DFAS notice of the 2027 percentage.

Disability pay and survivor annuities move too, but not by the same route

The same 3.6% reaches two other groups that often live in the same households. The first is Survivor Benefit Plan annuitants. DFAS states in its survivor frequently asked questions that Survivor Benefit Plan annuity pay is eligible for the same cost-of-living adjustments as military retired pay. For an annuitant, the Jan. 4, 2027 date on the schedule above is the first payment for the December entitlement.

The second is VA disability compensation, and here the route differs. The Legion said VA rates rise by the same percentage as Social Security, but the VA benefit does not have the same built-in clause. Congress must pass a specific bill every year to direct the VA to increase compensation rates. The VA’s compensation rates page says the department is required by law to match the percentage of cost-of-living adjustments made to Social Security benefits, and the page was last updated Oct. 26, 2026 without yet listing 2027 rates.

The Legion said the increase covers standard disability compensation, total disability based on individual unemployability, special monthly compensation and dependency and indemnity compensation for survivors. It said veterans should expect to see the increase in their VA disability payments on Dec. 31 or in early January 2027. Its examples: a veteran with a 100% rating and no dependents would go from $3,939 to $4,080 a month, and a veteran with a 10% rating would go from $180.42 to $186.92. Military Times offered a smaller example, a veteran receiving $1,500 a month gaining about $54.

The same retiree can collect both military retired pay and VA compensation in some cases, and each check gets 3.6% applied to its own amount. Nothing needs to be filed for either. The pay stub or deposit amount in the first payment of the new year is where the change will first be visible.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Tracy O – CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons