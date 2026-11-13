Social Security Raise Notices Go Online in Late November for my Social Security Users, and Paper Letters Arrive in December

In the last week of November, millions of Social Security beneficiaries with a my Social Security account will be able to open a message that finally says what their check will be in 2027. The Social Security Administration said in its Oct. 14 announcement of the 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment that account holders can view the notice online “starting in late November,” up to three weeks earlier than a paper letter. Everyone else is due a mailed notice in December.

The notice carries the exact dollar amount, which matters more than the headline percentage. The average retired worker is expected to see about $75 more a month, but each household’s figure depends on its own benefit, and on what Medicare takes out.

Nov. 18: the last day to get set up for the online notice

The earliest date on the calendar is not the day the notices appear. It is the deadline to be ready for them. According to SSA’s COLA information page, most beneficiaries can see the notice in the Message Center of their my Social Security account if they created the account by Nov. 18, 2026.

The Oct. 14 release adds a second condition. Individuals without an account need to create one and enroll in paperless notices by Nov. 18 to see the notice online. That makes next Wednesday, Nov. 18, the practical cutoff for anyone who wants to skip the wait for the mail.

Beneficiaries who already have an account and have opted into online notices do not need to do anything else. SSA’s page also says people can choose to receive available notices online instead of by mail when they sign in.

Late November to early December: the online notice appears

The release and the COLA page both use the same wording for the first window: late November. The notice is a simplified, one-page letter that lists exact dates and dollar amounts, SSA said.

One SSA help page words the timing a little differently. Its frequently asked question on the 2027 COLA says retirement and disability beneficiaries can view the notice with a personal account “starting in early December.” The COLA page adds that for Social Security beneficiaries who also have Medicare, the new 2027 benefit amount will be available in December, through the mailed notice and the Message Center. In practice, the online notices are expected to arrive over a stretch that runs from the last days of November into the first days of December, and checking the Message Center is the way to find out.

The calendar around that window is already set. Social Security’s 2026 payment schedule has the last November payment on Wednesday, Nov. 25, for birthdays on the 21st through the 31st. The December payments land on Dec. 9, Dec. 16 and Dec. 23 for the three birthday groups. A fuller breakdown of that last November date is in the site’s Thanksgiving week payment guide.

December: paper letters, SSI first, and the first bigger check in January

SSA says beneficiaries who have not enrolled in paperless notices will get their COLA notice by mail in December. The FAQ page explains that the letters go out through the month, so a neighbor or relative may get one before another household does. SSA asks people not to contact the agency about a missing letter until January.

The raise itself shows up on different days depending on the program. SSA said increased payments to about 7.3 million SSI recipients begin on Dec. 31, 2026. The federal SSI payment standard rises from $994 to $1,029 a month for an individual and from $1,491 to $1,544 for a couple, according to SSA’s 2027 COLA fact sheet.

For Social Security, the increase begins with benefits received in January 2027. SSA’s COLA page explains the quirk: COLAs are effective with benefits payable for December, which beneficiaries receive in January. The fact sheet gives averages for the month ahead:

All retired workers: from $2,095 to $2,170.

Aged couples with both receiving benefits: from $3,238 to $3,355.

All disabled workers: from $1,642 to $1,701.

Those are averages. The notice is the only place to see an individual amount.

The Medicare premium that comes out of the notice’s number

For beneficiaries who have Medicare Part B, the amount on the notice is not necessarily what lands in the bank account. The Part B premium is normally deducted from the Social Security check, so a larger raise can be partly offset by a larger premium.

The 2027 premium is not final as of Nov. 13. The most recent official number is this year’s: the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services set the 2026 standard premium at $202.90 a month and the deductible at $283, in a Nov. 14, 2025 announcement. The Medicare Trustees’ 2026 report projected the 2027 premium at $209.50, but that is a projection, and CMS has not yet published the official amount. SSA said Medicare enrollees’ 2027 premium information will appear in the my Social Security Message Center, and that Medicare changes for 2027 will be posted at medicare.gov. An earlier look at what a $6.60 premium increase would do to the raise is in the site’s Part B and the Social Security raise report.

The practical timeline for a household budget is short. Account holders can set up online notices by Nov. 18, look for the message in late November or early December, and wait for the mail in December if no account exists. The first higher Social Security deposit arrives in January, with SSI recipients seeing theirs on Dec. 31. SSA also warns on its COLA page to be aware of scams through the mail, internet, telephone or in person, and the notice itself is delivered only through the agency’s own account or letter.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: N Giovannucci – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons