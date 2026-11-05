North Carolina Seniors and Disabled Residents Get a Month's Head Start on One-Time Heating Payments, With Applications Opening Dec. 1

North Carolina households with someone 60 or older, or a disabled member who gets help from the state’s aging services division, can apply for the state’s winter heating payment a full month before everyone else. Their window opens Dec. 1 and runs through Dec. 31. All other eligible households wait until Jan. 1.

The program is the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, known as LIEAP. It pays a one-time amount directly to the household’s heating company, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and the state’s policy manual sets the payments at $300, $400 or $500.

Who can apply in December

The December window is reserved for a priority group. The state’s LIEAP overview page describes it as households with a person aged 60 or older, or a disabled person receiving services through the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services. Those households can apply Dec. 1 through 31.

Every other eligible household can apply from Jan. 1 through March 31, or until the money runs out. The overview says applicants must include at least one U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen, meet an income test and be responsible for their heating costs.

The LIEAP section of the state’s energy programs manual, updated May 1, 2026, adds that when a start date falls on a weekend or holiday, the window opens on the first working day after it. Dec. 1, 2026 is a Tuesday, so the priority window opens on schedule.

How much the payment is

The manual ties the payment to household size and income. For households of one to three people, the payment is $400 for those in the lower income band and $300 for those in the upper band. For households of four or more, it is $500 in the lower band and $400 in the upper band. Households that heat with coal or wood receive $300 regardless of size.

The lower band covers income up to about 65% of the federal poverty level, and the upper band covers about 66% to 130%, according to the manual. The money goes to an energy provider that has an approved agreement with the county, not to the household.

Counties must decide applications within 20 business days, the manual says, and approval depends on how much money is available when the case is decided.

The end of the season has its own rules. If March 31 falls on a weekend or holiday, the manual says the last working day before it becomes the deadline. In 2027, March 31 is a Wednesday. Counties then have 20 business days after the window closes to finish entering the applications they received.

LIEAP is a one-time payment for the season. Households facing an immediate heating emergency are handled through a separate crisis program run by the same county offices, described below.

The income limits

The general limit is 130% of the federal poverty level. The manual lists maximum monthly countable income at that level as $1,695 for one person, $2,291 for two, $2,887 for three, $3,483 for four and $4,079 for five.

Older and disabled households get a higher ceiling. The manual lists a 150% of poverty limit for that special population: $1,956 a month for one person, $2,644 for two, $3,331 for three, $4,019 for four and $4,706 for five. Those figures are labeled for the program’s current fiscal year, so county social services offices are the place to confirm the numbers that apply when an application is filed.

How to apply and what to bring

Applications go through the county Department of Social Services or online through the state’s ePASS portal at epass.nc.gov, according to the department. Applicants generally need proof of identity and address, citizenship or eligible alien status, a Social Security number, income and asset records, and heating bills.

Catawba County’s energy assistance guide describes the same December priority window and notes that either window can close early if funds run out. It also points to the Crisis Intervention Program, which takes applications year-round for households in a heating or cooling emergency, with benefits that vary by the amount needed and payments that go to the vendor. Residents who do not know their county’s number can call the state’s EBT call center at 1-866-719-0141 to get it, the guide says.

Some American Indian communities have a separate route. The North Carolina Commission of Indian Affairs runs LIEAP outreach in Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Halifax, Harnett, Sampson and Warren counties, where priority households can apply from Dec. 1 through Jan. 31 and others from Feb. 1 through March 31. That program lists an asset limit of $2,250.

The site has covered heating aid in other states this season, including Ohio’s Winter Crisis Program and Minnesota’s payments of up to $1,400. North Carolina’s payment is smaller and fixed by formula, topping out at $500 for a household of four or more in the lowest income band, paid straight to the heating company.

Get stories like this by email.Sign up for The Parent Diaries Letter.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: P. Hughes – CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons