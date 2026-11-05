Connecticut's SNAP Rolls Shrank by 59,735 People in a Year, Nearly 17%, to 296,659

Connecticut now has 296,659 people receiving food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. A year earlier the figure was 356,394, which means 59,735 fewer state residents are using SNAP to buy groceries than in the summer of 2025.

The decline of 16.8% is steeper than the national drop and puts Connecticut among the faster-shrinking programs in the Northeast, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest state participation table, which compares July 2025 with July 2026.

Connecticut’s numbers, July to July

The household count tells a similar story. The USDA’s household table shows 213,536 Connecticut households on SNAP in July 2025 and 180,313 in July 2026, a drop of 33,223 households, or about 15.6%.

Benefit dollars fell by roughly the same share. Monthly SNAP benefits issued in Connecticut went from $68,162,407 to $56,635,698, according to the agency’s benefits table. That is about $11.5 million less in food aid in one month, or close to $140 million over a full year at that pace.

For people who stayed enrolled, the average amount barely moved. Benefits divided by recipients come to about $191 per person in both July 2025 and July 2026.

Connecticut’s SNAP households are also small. Dividing recipients by households gives about 1.65 people per household in July 2026, compared with about 1.84 nationally, based on the same tables. That points to a caseload weighted toward one- and two-person households.

The latest month is preliminary. The USDA’s SNAP data page, updated Oct. 20, 2026, warns that July 2026 figures are subject to significant revision.

Steeper than most of New England

Connecticut’s neighbors show how uneven the decline has been across the region. In the same USDA table, Massachusetts fell from 1,077,698 to 893,889, a drop of about 17%, and Rhode Island from 140,646 to 115,739, about 18%. Those two states and Connecticut form a cluster of steep declines in southern New England.

Northern New England fell much less. Maine went from 163,108 to 147,218, about 10%. Vermont fell from 63,852 to 58,465, about 8%, and New Hampshire from 75,380 to 72,987, about 3%.

Nearby states outside New England were also lower. New York dropped about 9%, to 2,667,525, and New Jersey about 8%, to 749,216. The site covered New York’s numbers in its look at the state’s loss of 272,988 recipients.

Nationally, SNAP fell from 41,603,048 people to 36,087,667, a decline of about 13%. Connecticut’s 16.8% drop is about three and a half percentage points steeper than that.

The federal changes behind the drop

The decline follows the federal law known as H.R. 1, signed on July 4, 2025, which rewrote several SNAP rules. Maryland’s Department of Human Services, in a summary of the federal changes for its own residents, lists the main ones that apply in every state.

Work requirements now reach adults ages 18 to 64, up from 18 to 54. Parents are excused only if they have a child under 14, so parents of older children must meet the rules. Veterans, people experiencing homelessness and former foster youth lost their earlier exemptions. Eligibility for noncitizens was narrowed to lawful permanent residents, Cuban and Haitian entrants and people from the Compact of Free Association nations, while refugees and asylees lose benefits unless they become permanent residents.

Many of the changes did not hit everyone at once. New Jersey’s Department of Human Services, in its own explanation of the federal changes, says the narrower noncitizen rules applied to applications received on or after April 10, 2026, while people approved earlier are affected at their next recertification. Maryland’s page says current participants became subject to the expanded work rules at their next recertification as well. That staggered timing means the effects reach households over many months, as each case comes up for renewal, rather than all at once.

The adults covered by the work rules must log 80 hours a month of work or a work program. The New Jersey page also says most state waivers that once excused whole areas from that time limit have ended.

What comes next for states like Connecticut

The law also shifts costs to states. According to the New Jersey page, the state share of SNAP administrative costs rose from 50% to 75% on Oct. 1, 2026. Starting Oct. 1, 2027, states will pay part of the benefits themselves, based on their payment error rate: nothing for a rate below 6%, 5% for a rate from 6% to 7.99%, 10% for 8% to 9.99%, and 15% for 10% or higher.

Those rules give every state, including Connecticut, a financial reason to tighten case reviews.

Connecticut’s drop is part of a pattern the site has tracked from Ohio to Louisiana. For the 59,735 Connecticut residents no longer on the rolls, the change is the loss of a benefit that averaged about $191 a person per month for those who kept it.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Kenneth C. Zirkel – CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons